Dominic Lobalu falls just short of winning the Swiss delegation's first medal at the European Championships in Birmingham. The St. Gallen native finishes 7th in the 5,000-meter race.

In a tactical race, the Swiss rider was often found at the front. He wanted to take the initiative, but his competitors wouldn’t go along with it. The final two laps turned into a relentless sprint, and even Lobalu had to drop back in the last turn. Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen ultimately won by a commanding margin.

In 2024, the long-distance runner from St. Gallen wrote a Swiss sports fairy tale in Rome: He won bronze in the 5,000-meter race for his new home country and, just a few days later, became the first Swiss ever to be crowned European champion in the 10,000-meter race. Since then, Lobalu has been repeatedly sidelined by minor injuries.

Following his victory at the Diamond League meet in Monaco on July 10, the Swiss record holder struggled with muscle tension in his lower back that radiated into his buttocks and the back of his thighs. As a result, he withdrew early from the 3,000-meter race in Lucerne and, as a precaution, decided not to compete at the Swiss Championships in Zurich. Instead, last year’s European Cross Country bronze medalist worked with the medical team to identify the causes of his discomfort.

Lobalu gets a second chance in the 10,000-meter race. He seems to be in good shape, but he doesn't look quite as strong as he did in 2024.