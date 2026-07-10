Dominic Lobalu is back—and how! One month after falling just short of breaking his Swiss record in the 5,000-meter race in Oslo—and subsequently expressing frustration over his disappointing performance—he made an impressive comeback on the French Mediterranean coast following a high-altitude training camp in St. Moritz.

With a time of 12:52.55, he was just under two seconds off his national record of 12:50.87, which he had set a year ago, also in Oslo. Nevertheless, he ran a strong race and rewarded himself with his third Diamond League victory, following wins in Stockholm in 2022 and London in 2024.

Already the fifth Swiss victory

At Stade Louis II, Lobalu fully showcased his strengths on the track. The South Sudanese native raced tactically smart and was able to pick up the pace again on the final lap. Nevertheless, victory still seemed to be slipping away from him on the home stretch. Graham Blanks passed the Swiss runner, but Lobalu countered and edged past the American again in the final meters.

“I’m very satisfied and gave it my all. I practiced that final kick (right at the end) in St. Moritz,” Lobalu revealed in an interview with SRF. With this win, he secured Switzerland’s fifth victory this year in the Diamond League.

Moser Back on the Podium in His Comeback

One of these five victories was claimed by pole vaulter Angelica Moser (Audrey Werro won the other three). However, during her victory in Paris just under two weeks ago, Moser suffered a ligament injury to her right foot. Nevertheless, the European champion was back on the starting line in Monaco on Friday—the very place where she had set her Swiss record of 4.88 m two years ago. In her comeback after a brief injury break, the Winterthur native cleared 4.62 m, tying for third place.

Ehammer withdraws from the competition

Simon Ehammer had a scare. The Swiss decathlon record holder landed at 8.32 m on his third attempt in the long jump after two failed attempts. However, he then withdrew from the competition. His hamstring “seized up” upon landing, the Appenzell native explained in an interview with SRF. With the European Championships coming up in a month, he didn’t want to take any risks. In the end, Ehammer finished in 5th place. The winner was two-time Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou. With a jump of 8.61 m, the Greek athlete also snatched the world-leading mark of the year from Ehammer.

Hoenke Makes a Successful Debut

Fabienne Hoenke made her Diamond League debut. The 22-year-old from Aargau improved her personal best in the 200-meter race by nine hundredths of a second, clocking 22.50 seconds. In a highly competitive field, this was good enough for 7th place. The victory went to Julien Alfred of St. Lucia in 21.51 seconds, the third-fastest time ever recorded over half a lap.