Dominic Stricker (ATP 233) still has to wait for his first win on the ATP Tour since the end of October last year.

The player from Bern, who benefited from a wild card, lost 6:7 (2:7), 3:6 to British qualifier Cameron Norrie (ATP 90) in the first round at the Geneva Open, eliminating the only Swiss player from the main draw.

In the first set, the 22-year-old Stricker turned a 1:3 into a 5:3, but he still had to go into a tie-break, in which he lost the first five points. In the second set, he was trailing 1:3 before the match had to be interrupted for a good hour due to a thunderstorm. The Swiss then lost his serve again to go 1:4 down. Although Stricker managed his third break of the match at 2:5 to nil, it was only a brief flash in the pan. After 97 minutes of play, he had to congratulate Norrie on his victory.

Stricker, who was going through a difficult phase, showed good beginnings but only won eleven out of 32 points on his second serve. He could have used the 25 points to reach the round of 16 in the world rankings in order to qualify for Wimbledon. In addition, a win would have given him a further boost after reaching the semi-finals at the Challenger tournament in Francavilla. Stricker celebrated his last victory on the ATP Tour at the end of October 2024 in the first round in Basel.