Dominic Stricker will be out for at least two months. Keystone

Dominic Stricker has torn an inner ligament in his right knee. According to his management, the 23-year-old player from Bern will have to sit out for around two months.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The injury occurred last Friday evening in the quarter-finals of the Challenger tournament in Roanne, France. Stricker had to retire after a fall and was unable to finish his quarter-final match against the Croatian Matej Dodig.

If the healing process goes according to plan, Stricker will be out for two months. "Of course, it's not an easy situation for me, especially because I've just been on the upswing again. But that's top-class sport," the tennis player is quoted as saying. He will make the best of the situation and continue to fight. The torn inner ligament is being treated conservatively.

No time? blue News summarizes for you