  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Not an easy situation" Dominic Stricker is out with a torn inner ligament in his knee

SDA

16.10.2025 - 08:26

Dominic Stricker will be out for at least two months.
Dominic Stricker will be out for at least two months.
Keystone

Dominic Stricker has torn an inner ligament in his right knee. According to his management, the 23-year-old player from Bern will have to sit out for around two months.

Keystone-SDA

16.10.2025, 08:26

16.10.2025, 08:48

The injury occurred last Friday evening in the quarter-finals of the Challenger tournament in Roanne, France. Stricker had to retire after a fall and was unable to finish his quarter-final match against the Croatian Matej Dodig.

If the healing process goes according to plan, Stricker will be out for two months. "Of course, it's not an easy situation for me, especially because I've just been on the upswing again. But that's top-class sport," the tennis player is quoted as saying. He will make the best of the situation and continue to fight. The torn inner ligament is being treated conservatively.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

More from the department

After a tough battle. Golubic reaches the quarter-finals in Osaka

After a tough battleGolubic reaches the quarter-finals in Osaka

Second in the table. The Lakers and their unexpected rise to the top

Second in the tableThe Lakers and their unexpected rise to the top

National League. Rudolfs Balcers will miss the ZSC Lions for eight to ten weeks

National LeagueRudolfs Balcers will miss the ZSC Lions for eight to ten weeks

At the age of 25. World record holder Ariarne Titmus surprisingly retires

At the age of 25World record holder Ariarne Titmus surprisingly retires

NHL. Pius Suter suffers a heavy defeat with the St. Louis Blues

NHLPius Suter suffers a heavy defeat with the St. Louis Blues