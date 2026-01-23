Dominic Stricker is the last Swiss player to be eliminated from the Swiss Open in Gstaad. He lost in the round of 16 on the day of the quarterfinals on the secondary court.

On the second day of competition, Bern native Dominic Stricker saw his round of 16 match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko get out of hand

Stricker lost to the Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko 6-7 (5-7), 2-6. The match resumed on Friday afternoon and lasted another 61 minutes.

Dominic Stricker (ATP 360) started the second day with a one-break lead (4-3 in the first set). He even extended his lead to 5-3, but was unable to reach set point. Shevchenko (ATP 100) broke back to make it 5–5 and secured the first set in a tiebreak.

In the second set, the Kazakh player broke serve right off the bat. Dominic Stricker earned four break points at 3-3, but was unable to mount a comeback and, immediately after missing those opportunities, lost his serve for the third time in the match.

Stricker, who was granted a wild card to compete in the main draw, was eliminated in the round of 16 for the fourth time, following 2022, 2023, and 2025. In the world rankings, Stricker will, at best, move up just a few spots, since he also reached the round of 16 a year ago in the Saanenland region. Stricker had to play his match on the secondary court due to Thursday’s unpredictable weather.