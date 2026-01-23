Dominic Stricker is the last Swiss player to be eliminated from the Swiss Open in Gstaad. He lost in the round of 16 on the day of the quarterfinals on the secondary court.

On the second day of competition, Bern native Dominic Stricker saw his round of 16 match against Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan get out of hand

Dominic Stricker (ATP 360) lost to Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan 6-7 (5-7), 2-6. The match resumed on Friday afternoon and lasted another 61 minutes. The Bern native had started the second day with a break lead (4–3 in the first set). He even extended his lead to 5–3 but was unable to reach set point. Shevchenko, ranked No. 100 in the world, broke back to tie the score at 5–5, then secured the first set in a tiebreak.

Stricker continued in the same vein. In the second set, the Kazakh player broke Stricker’s serve right off the bat. Although Stricker earned four break points at 3–3, he was unable to convert any of them and, immediately after missing those opportunities, lost his serve for the third time in the match.

Hindered by the weather

Stricker, who earned a spot in the main draw thanks to a wild card, was eliminated in the round of 16 for the fourth time, following 2022, 2023, and 2025. After his outstanding performance in the opening round, which included a convincing victory over sixth-seeded Jaume Munar (ATP 44), it certainly seemed as though more was possible. It was certainly unfortunate that, due to Thursday’s erratic weather, he was unable to play his televised match as planned in the atmospheric Roy Emerson Arena, but instead had to move to the small side court late in the evening—where, after a promising start, he was soon halted by more rain and darkness.

Stricker is unlikely to improve his world ranking, since he also reached the round of 16 in Saanenland a year ago. From a Swiss perspective, the day didn’t get any better after that. In the early evening, Stricker and Zurich’s Dylan Dietrich were also eliminated in doubles.

Last year's champion, Bublik, has been eliminated

The two top favorites were also eliminated on Friday. First, last year’s champion and top seed Alexander Bublik lost in the third-set tiebreak to Quentin Halys (ATP 90) in his round of 16 match, which had also been postponed. Then, two-time Gstaad champion Casper Ruud lost in three sets to Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ATP 45).