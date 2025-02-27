Dominic Stricker says he has had an "extremely difficult" start to the season. KEYSTONE

Is Dominic Stricker considering retiring from professional tennis? This question is echoing through Switzerland following a media report. Stricker has now commented on the rumors on social media.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday, the following lines appeared in the NZZ : "Stricker said he wanted to put the racket down for good by the end of the year at the latest."

On Thursday evening, Stricker reacted to the retirement rumors. He was extremely surprised by what he had recently read in the media.

Stricker is in the middle of a restructuring process. His coach Dieter Kindlmann has handed in his notice and there has also been a change in management. Show more

Dominic Stricker is in a sporting slump. On Tuesday, he also lost his sixth game of the season in Lugano. One day later, the "NZZ" wrote about a possible resignation. Concrete wording: "A few weeks ago, he spoke openly about ending his career. By the end of the year at the latest, Stricker said, he wanted to put the racket down for good."

What's the truth behind the retirement rumors? Probably not much. "I was extremely surprised by what I've read in the media over the last few hours and days," said Stricker in an Instagram story on Thursday evening. It was true that he had "an extremely difficult start to the season". However, he and his team are looking for solutions and a new path.

Coach has resigned - future together open

Stricker confirms the fact that his coach Dieter Kindlmann has handed in his notice. The relationship is still "great" and it is unclear how things will continue between Stricker and Kindlmann. "All doors are still open."

There are also changes in terms of management. Stricker's father previously held this position. This is no longer the case; someone new has already been found. Stricker does not specify who this is.

First Trimbach, then the construction block

Stricker will continue next Monday at the Trimbach Open. This will be followed by "a build-up block to give me time not to make all the decisions too quickly".

Videos from the department