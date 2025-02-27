  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Extremely surprised" Dominic Stricker reacts to rumors of possible retirement

Linus Hämmerli

27.2.2025

Dominic Stricker says he has had an "extremely difficult" start to the season.
Dominic Stricker says he has had an "extremely difficult" start to the season.
KEYSTONE

Is Dominic Stricker considering retiring from professional tennis? This question is echoing through Switzerland following a media report. Stricker has now commented on the rumors on social media.

27.02.2025, 20:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Wednesday, the following lines appeared in theNZZ: "Stricker said he wanted to put the racket down for good by the end of the year at the latest."
  • On Thursday evening, Stricker reacted to the retirement rumors. He was extremely surprised by what he had recently read in the media.
  • Stricker is in the middle of a restructuring process. His coach Dieter Kindlmann has handed in his notice and there has also been a change in management.
Show more

Dominic Stricker is in a sporting slump. On Tuesday, he also lost his sixth game of the season in Lugano. One day later, the "NZZ" wrote about a possible resignation. Concrete wording: "A few weeks ago, he spoke openly about ending his career. By the end of the year at the latest, Stricker said, he wanted to put the racket down for good."

What's the truth behind the retirement rumors? Probably not much. "I was extremely surprised by what I've read in the media over the last few hours and days," said Stricker in an Instagram story on Thursday evening. It was true that he had "an extremely difficult start to the season". However, he and his team are looking for solutions and a new path.

Coach has resigned - future together open

Stricker confirms the fact that his coach Dieter Kindlmann has handed in his notice. The relationship is still "great" and it is unclear how things will continue between Stricker and Kindlmann. "All doors are still open."

There are also changes in terms of management. Stricker's father previously held this position. This is no longer the case; someone new has already been found. Stricker does not specify who this is.

First Trimbach, then the construction block

Stricker will continue next Monday at the Trimbach Open. This will be followed by "a build-up block to give me time not to make all the decisions too quickly".

Rumors of retirement. Does Dominic Stricker (22) want to end his career?

Rumors of retirementDoes Dominic Stricker (22) want to end his career?

Videos from the department

More sport

Facts of the 51st round. Twelve teams can still become champions

Facts of the 51st roundTwelve teams can still become champions

National League. Last playoff spot still available - Lugano in relegation playoff

National LeagueLast playoff spot still available - Lugano in relegation playoff

National League. EVZ player Bengtsson out for several weeks

National LeagueEVZ player Bengtsson out for several weeks

Cross-country skiing. World Championship bronze for Nadine Fähndrich in the skating sprint

Cross-country skiingWorld Championship bronze for Nadine Fähndrich in the skating sprint

Zverev knocked out. US teenager Tien provides the next surprise

Zverev knocked outUS teenager Tien provides the next surprise