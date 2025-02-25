Dominic Stricker is still waiting for his first win of the season Keystone

Dominic Stricker (ATP 287) is still not getting up to speed. At the Challenger tournament in Lugano, the 22-year-old from Bern lost 3:6, 6:1, 2:6 in the starting round against the Latvian Vilius Gaubas (ATP 184).

Keystone-SDA SDA

After dominating the second set, Stricker lost his confidence in the third and allowed his opponent, two years his junior, to take his serve three times. The early exit in Ticino, where he won his first title as a professional tennis player in 2021, is a disappointment.

It was Stricker's sixth defeat in his sixth match of the season. Success has become rare for the young Swiss after missing the first half of the 2024 season due to a back injury.