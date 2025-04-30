Donald Trump occasionally attends a Formula 1 Grand Prix, like here in Miami last year. Picture: Keystone

Donald Trump has been in office for 100 days. His second presidency will have an impact on sport, which will host the most important events in the USA in the coming years.

Tensions between the hosts of the upcoming World Cup? For US President Donald Trump, that helps the atmosphere. "I think it makes it more exciting," Trump said last month during a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "Tension is a good thing."

Relations between the USA and its neighbors Canada and Mexico have not been as complicated for a long time as they have been since the start of Trump's second term as US president. Tariffs, stricter entry controls and Trump's comments about making Canada the 51st US state - all of this is putting a strain on preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the three countries are hosting together.

A series of major events

The USA will also be hosting the next Olympic Games in 2028 with Los Angeles, and in just a few months FIFA will also be staging the largest version of the Club World Cup in the United States. Formula 1 is now racing in three US cities - next Sunday in Miami, in Austin in October and in Las Vegas in November.

The land of not-so-unlimited possibilities will become the focus of world sport in the coming months. The US government's policies will therefore have an impact on many areas of global sport.

Questions about entry and border controls

In recent weeks, the USA has refused entry to a number of foreigners despite valid documents. In addition, according to US media, at least 1,300 students have had their visas canceled, often without giving a reason.

In this context, experts are concerned about how soccer fans from all over the world will be able to enter the USA this summer to support their team at the Club World Cup - but not FIFA boss Gianni Infantino. "The world will be welcome here," said the Swiss during his last visit to the White House. There are corresponding guarantees from the US government.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino was present at Donald Trump's inauguration. Andrew Harnik/AP/dpa

Will all athletes be able to travel to the Games in LA? The newly elected IOC President Kirsty Coventry was asked directly about this. "We will not deviate from our values (...) of solidarity, which ensures that every athlete who qualifies for the Olympic Games has the opportunity to take part in the Olympic Games and to be safe during the Games," replied the former top swimmer from Zimbabwe.

However, the changed entry situation is already having an impact on active athletes. Four female footballers employed by US clubs, for example, recently did not take part in Zambia's international matches in China - out of concern that they would not be able to re-enter the USA.

US President Donald Trump is a staunch opponent of trans women in sport, with several directives against their participation in competitions. If the US government has its way, trans people will also not be allowed to take part in the Olympic Games in three years' time. Ultimately, however, the IOC alone has the authority to decide on eligibility to participate. The organizing committee USOPC also pointed this out a few days ago after a board meeting in preparation for the games in Los Angeles.

Customs duties put sponsors and car manufacturers under pressure

Club World Cup, World Cup, Olympics - all major events that are largely financed by sponsors. The economic turbulence of the past few weeks caused by the uncertainty surrounding customs duties has put key players under massive pressure. Reliability and predictability are extremely important for investments, especially when it comes to marketing and sponsorship activities. However, budgets for these activities are often cut early when profits slump.

Formula 1 in particular experienced this when - partly due to the global financial crisis - numerous sponsors and manufacturers such as Honda, BMW and Toyota withdrew from the premier class of motorsport in 2008 and 2009 or, like Renault, massively reduced their stakes. The automotive industry in particular is currently a target for tariffs; the 25 percent tariffs on imports of vehicles and vehicle parts continue to apply and have not been initially suspended by the Trump administration, as is the case in other sectors.

Formula 1 is under pressure because of the Trump tariffs. Image: KEYSTONE

Several US media outlets, such as the portal "The Athletic", have recently taken an in-depth look at the potential impact of the US tariff policy on Formula 1. The bottom line: it's complicated. Many teams are based in Europe; only Haas currently operates as a racing team based in the USA. The entry of General Motors with the Cadillac brand is still to come. Ford's partnership as an engine manufacturer for Red Bull will also not take effect until the coming season.

However, most Formula 1 racing teams are more or less directly dependent on the vehicle manufacturers - and their business and profits are likely to suffer as a result of the tariffs. Ferrari, for example, is based in Italy, but the USA is its most important foreign market. McLaren also sells the majority of its sports cars in the USA.