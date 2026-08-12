Owen Ansah won the bronze medal in the 100-meter final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham on Tuesday. However, his refusal to take a doping test has cast a huge shadow over the German athlete’s success. He now faces a potential suspension.

Here's what it's all about Owen Ansah won the bronze medal in the 100-meter dash at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham. His success is overshadowed by an ongoing doping investigation stemming from a missed drug test.

The German anti-doping agency, NADA, is calling for a four-year suspension, but Ansah denies having refused to submit to the test.

Ansah is not currently suspended and is allowed to continue competing. He is also among the medal contenders in the 200-meter race; Germany has decided not to field him in the 4x100-meter relay, in part because of the risk that any medal won could later be revoked. Summary created with

In the 100-meter final, Great Britain’s Romell Glave and Jeremiah Azu caused a sensation at the European Championships on home soil. They decisively won the highly anticipated showdown against the Italians. But the headlines also belong to bronze medalist Owen Ansah from Germany—though not for athletic reasons.

Shortly before the start of the European Athletics Championships, the German National Anti-Doping Agency proposed a four-year suspension for the German 100-meter record holder. On July 9, just before his departure for the Diamond League meet in Monaco, Ansah failed to submit to a doping test at home, even though an official had asked him to do so.

A 20-day period has begun for Ansah, during which he has the option to accept NADA’s findings or to request that disciplinary proceedings be initiated before the German Sports Arbitration Court. If Ansah accepts the NADA decision, the suspension will be reduced to three years. However, Ansah’s attorney has already stated that the athlete will not accept NADA’s proposal. This means disciplinary proceedings will follow. The case could even end up before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Ansah is "not afraid"

The 25-year-old traveled to the European Championships in Birmingham despite the doping controversy—and made a strong statement on Tuesday by finishing third in the 100-meter final. After the race, Ansah said he was “not afraid” of having to give up the bronze medal later on. He reiterated what he had already stated at the end of July during the German Championships. “I have a great team behind me, and that gives me wings. I can’t influence the other stuff. I can only influence how fast I am on the track, and I showed that today.”

In the 100-meter final, Ansah was beaten only by the British runners Glave Romell and Jeremiah Azu. Italy's superstar Marcell Jacobs (in the back) had to withdraw due to injury. www.imago-images.de

It’s clear that winning a medal makes the Ansah case even more controversial. He’ll also compete individually in the 200-meter race and is among the medal contenders. He will not participate in the relay events—partly because any medal won by the German team would be revoked if Ansah were suspended. And the German 4x100-meter relay team can still win a medal even without its best sprinter.

Doping expert Fritz Sörgel believes Ansah has little chance of avoiding a suspension. “I have to be honest and say that I don’t think the chances are very high that he’ll really get off scot-free,” Sörgel told the German Press Agency, adding, “I think it’s out of the question that he’ll emerge from the proceedings without a penalty.”

There has been no positive doping test

The unannounced doping test took place just as Ansah, according to his own account, was about to head to the Diamond League meet in Monaco. He had been added to the starting lineup at the last minute as a replacement. Ansah stated that he was running late and had just been to the restroom shortly before. He suggested to the tester that they drive to the airport so he could submit the sample there.

Strictly speaking, there has been no positive doping test. Ansah has not been suspended. Doping expert Sörgel explains that there are a few arguments for rejecting the test. Things turned out “unfortunately” for the sprinter. “But there aren’t really any particularly strong arguments.” Nevertheless, every single step must be reviewed, Sörgel says.

Ansah denies that he refused to take a doping test on the afternoon of July 9. He wants to focus solely on his sport, at least for the next few days. “I’m super happy. I came here with the goal of leaving the 100-meter final with a medal. In the end, I’m incredibly happy that I finished third,” said Ansah, who now thinks he can achieve something similar in the 200-meter race. He is also ranked third in Europe in that event this season.

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