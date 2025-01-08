There is a doping controversy surrounding last year's winner Jannik Sinner KEYSTONE

Tennis has recently fallen into disrepute and is fighting for its credibility ahead of the first highlight of the season. Two superstars who have previously tested positive will be competing at the Australian Open.

When Jannik Sinner conquered the tennis throne in Melbourne a year ago, the sporting world was at the feet of the likeable athlete. "What beauty, what brilliance, what a miracle," wrote the "Gazzetta dello Sport" at the time. A successful title defense of the Italian world number one at the Australian Open, which begins on Sunday, would no longer be a miracle. But the glow of his success has now been tarnished by a doping shadow.

Sinner's doping case is currently before the International Court of Arbitration for Sport Cas after the World Anti-Doping Agency Wada appealed against his acquittal and demanded a ban of one to two years. However, the 23-year-old will be allowed to compete in Melbourne - just like Iga Swiatek.

The five-time Grand Slam tournament winner served a one-month ban after the Polish player was found to be using trimetazidine. Just recently, Australian Max Purcell, doubles winner at the US Open, agreed to a provisional ban because he exceeded the permitted value for a vitamin infusion.

Djokovic and Kyrgios criticize the system

All these cases, some with controversial rulings and questionable communication, beg the question: does tennis have a doping problem? Yes, says Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios. "Two world number ones, and both convicted of doping - that's disgusting for our sport. It shines a terrible light on the integrity of tennis," said the 2022 Wimbledon finalist.

Novak Djokovic is also a critic in this matter. He still believes that tennis is a "clean sport", said the 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner. "I just question how the system works. Why certain players are not treated in exactly the same way as other players." He expressed his frustration "like most other players" that they had been "left in the dark" for five months.

Transparency problem

Sinner tested positive twice for the anabolic steroid Clostebol in March, but was cleared by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (Itia) because, according to the investigating commission, no intentional fault could be proven. Sinner explained that the banned substance had entered his body via the hands of his physiotherapist during a massage. The caregiver had used a spray containing Clostebol, which is available without prescription in Italy, to treat a cut on his finger.

However, the acquittal and the positive tests were not made public until August. The Swiatek case was similar. In August, the 23-year-old tested positive for the drug trimetazidine. Her explanation: a contaminated drug. The investigators did not consider it a serious case and suspended Swiatek for a month. However, the public only found out about all this three and a half months later.

Allegation of unequal treatment

Two-time Grand Slam tournament winner Simona Halep, who was initially banned for four years due to a positive doping test and irregularities in her athlete's passport, spoke afterwards of "major differences in treatment and judgment" and accused Itia of "bad faith".

Djokovic publicly puzzled: "Maybe the reason is the world rankings, or maybe some players have more financial means and better legal help."

Itia rejected the accusation of unequal treatment, saying that it had also acted in accordance with the anti-doping rules in keeping the suspensions secret.

What are the benefits of doping in tennis?

Doping expert Fritz Sörgel nevertheless considers the procedure to be "a scandal". The head of the Institute for Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Research in Nuremberg said that Sinner should be banned because every athlete is responsible for what gets into their body. The appeal before the Cas must be successful, "otherwise Wada will make a fool of itself", said Sörgel.

Sörgel believes that doping in the more technical sport of tennis is a misconception. "Endurance, reaction speed - all things that can be boosted with doping agents," he said. Due to the enormous strain on top players on the tennis tour, it is also clear "that they try to keep themselves fit by any means possible".

Doping in tennis has existed before - just like curious explanations and brazen lies. The Italian Sara Errani explained her positive Letrozole result in 2017 by saying that the contents of a Femara tablet must have got into the food when preparing a tortellini dish. 20 years earlier, Andre Agassi lied to the ATP about his positive methamphetamine test, as he later admitted in his biography.