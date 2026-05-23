Enhanced games: Why these games are so controversial - Gallery When doping is not banned, but becomes a desirable means to "world records". (archive picture) Image: dpa A place with a lot of appearances: Las Vegas, site of the first Enhanced Games. (archive picture) Image: dpa One of two Germans at the Enhanced Games: Marius Kusch. (archive picture Image: dpa Enhanced games: Why these games are so controversial - Gallery When doping is not banned, but becomes a desirable means to "world records". (archive picture) Image: dpa A place with a lot of appearances: Las Vegas, site of the first Enhanced Games. (archive picture) Image: dpa One of two Germans at the Enhanced Games: Marius Kusch. (archive picture Image: dpa

Doping is not only possible. Doping is expressly encouraged. The Enhanced Games push the boundaries of what is permitted in sport - breaking a taboo. Donald Trump's son is one of the sponsors.

DPA dpa

The announcement from the creators of the so-called Enhanced Games leaves no doubt about the goals. "Transforming human potential into superhumanity", they say. Performance enhancement without limits and, above all, without doping bans. Substances that are otherwise prohibited are not only permitted, they are encouraged. Exhausting what is possible.

As things stand, 42 athletes want to beat records and reach new heights of performance at the event, also known as the "Steroid Olympics". The athletes, including former sprint world champion Fred Kerley, who has been banned for anti-doping reporting violations, have been enticed with prizes of up to one million US dollars. Australian swimmer James Magnussen (multiple world champion and Olympic medal winner) is also taking part.

A complex is being built in Las Vegas' Resorts World especially for the event next weekend. 2,500 guests have been invited.

Who is behind the Enhanced Games?

The founder of the games is Aron D'Souza. He sees himself on a mission to "create a new superhumanity". Born in the mid-1980s, the Australian graduated from Oxford with a degree in law. He is also the founder of an AI tribunal to investigate claims in the media. For D'Souza, the fight against doping is hypocritical; 99 percent of athletes would resort to doping anyway, he claimed.

The managing director of the Games is Munich-born Maximilian Martin. A former investment banker who studied in Germany and the USA. Martin invested a lot in the new project. "I quickly realized that Enhanced was the most exciting company I had ever seen," he says in a "Forbes" report.

He and Christian Angermayer, who is listed as CEO and co-founder, met D'Souza in 2023. Angermayer is a billionaire, film producer and co-founder of a biopharmaceutical company, among other things. He comes from the Upper Palatinate and has already invested in cryptocurrencies, psychedelics, brain implants and longevity. Enthusiastic investors in Enhanced Games also include Paypal founder Peter Thiel and US presidential son Donald Trump Jr.

What substances are administered?

A look at the Enhanced Games online store might seem absurd to quite a few people: testosterone or Sermorelin, a growth hormone, each on top offer for six months. Just click and order. After all: only for adults aged 18 and over.

The sale and development of medicines is also part of the concept: this is why they are not dependent on media rights or ticket sales like the International Olympic Committee (IOC), explained D'Souza to the Tagesanzeiger newspaper.

The participants of the Enhanced Games are administered certain testosterone preparations, anabolic steroids, erythropoietin, meldonium, Adderall and modafinil, as the organizers told the "Deutsches Ärzteblatt". All under medical supervision. The study is reportedly being conducted by the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical Center in Abu Dhabi. The participants also prepared themselves in the Kingdom in the United Arab Emirates.

In which sports will the athletes compete?

The organizers have planned three sports: Swimming, athletics, weightlifting - there is also a strongman category. There will be 50 and 100 meter swimming, both freestyle and butterfly. In athletics, it's 100 meters as well as 100 and 110 meter hurdles, and in weightlifting, previously unattained loads are to be overcome in three categories.

How high are the prizes?

The organizers are advertising that a total prize money of 25 million US dollars will be paid out. First place will receive 250,000 US dollars. Those who break the world records for the 100 meters in athletics or the 50 meters freestyle in swimming will receive one million US dollars.

What does the World Anti-Doping Agency say?

The World Anti-Doping Agency condemned the Games as a "dangerous and irresponsible" concept. "The makers of the Enhanced Games may be out to make a quick buck, but that profit comes at the expense of children around the world who believe they need to take drugs to achieve their dreams," said Travis Tygart, head of the US Anti-Doping Agency.

Lars Mortsiefer, CEO of the German National Anti-Doping Agency, emphasized: "A competition that deliberately relies on the use of doping substances is absolutely reprehensible both ethically and morally."