GC Basketball Zurich Makes History. After winning the championship title in the National League B, both the men’s and women’s teams are moving up to Switzerland’s top league.

GC Basketball Zurich is now competing in Switzerland's top basketball league in both the men's and women's divisions

Following its dual promotion, GC Basketball Zürich will be the only Swiss basketball club next season whose men's and women's teams are both represented in the Swiss Basketball League under the same club structure.

Despite the promotion of the two Zurich teams, German-speaking Switzerland remains clearly in the minority in a league dominated by clubs from French-speaking Switzerland. On the men’s side, the Starwings Regio Basel have so far competed in the top division, while on the women’s side, Baden and Alte Kanti Aarau have done the same.