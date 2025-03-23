Oscar Piastri keeps his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris at bay in Shanghai and wins the Chinese Grand Prix. Keystone

McLaren celebrates a double victory in the second Formula 1 race of the season. Oscar Piastri, who started from pole position, wins the Chinese Grand Prix ahead of his team-mate Lando Norris, who remains world championship leader.

Oscar Piastri wins the Chinese GP ahead of teammate Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen finishes 4th ahead of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

The Sauber team drivers remain without points. Gabriel Bortoleto finished seventeenth and Nico Hülkenberg eighteenth. Show more

George Russell in the Mercedes completed the podium. World champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull finished ahead of the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in 4th place.

After Lando Norris' victory at the season opener in Australia a week ago, McLaren remains the measure of all things. The one-two victory was the 50th in Formula 1 for the traditional British racing team.

Piastri had already laid the foundation for his third GP victory on Saturday by claiming his first pole position. The 23-year-old Australian also proved himself in commanding style in the race, maintaining his leading position against Russell at the start and remaining unchallenged throughout the 56 laps.

The Sauber team drivers lined up at the back of the field, one lap down. Gabriel Bortoleto finished seventeenth, Nico Hülkenberg eighteenth and thus penultimate.

The young Brazilian and the experienced German reduced their chances of a tangible result immediately after the start. While Hülkenberg, who started from 12th on the grid and surprised everyone with 7th place at the rainy season opener in Melbourne, lost seven positions on the first lap, Bortoleto went off the track in the first corner and dropped to the back of the field after an early pit stop.