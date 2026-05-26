Simona Waltert puts up a good fight against Katerina Siniakova, but fails to win the big points Keystone

Simona Waltert misses out on becoming the fourth Swiss player to reach the 2nd round at the French Open. The player from Graubünden lost to the Czech Katerina Siniakova (WTA 36), the world number 1 in doubles, 4:6, 6:7.

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A backhand return error at 4:7 in the tiebreak of the second set sealed Willett's exit after more than two hours of fighting.

In temperatures above the 30-degree mark, the player from Chur didn't need much to reach the second round for the second time since 2023 at Roland Garros. Although she fell behind early in both sets, a few big points ultimately tipped the scales in favor of Siniakova, the ten-time Grand Slam winner and long-time number 1 in doubles, who showed a variable game but was not immune to many unforced errors.

Even the statistics did not show Siniakova to be the clearly better player in the duel on Court 13. However, the Czech fended off ten of twelve break points and Waltert only two of five. In the first set, Waltert missed three break chances at 5:5, in the second she was unable to convert four set points at 6:4 before losing out in the tie-break.

This leaves a Swiss trio in the 2nd round. Belinda Bencic, Viktorija Golubic and Jil Teichmann will all be challenged again on Wednesday. Bencic will play the American Caty McNally (WTA 63) at 11.00 a.m., Golubic will play Alycia Parks (WTA 79), also an American, at around 12.30 p.m. Jil Teichmann's match against Magdalena Frech (WTA 46) from Poland is the fourth of the day on Court 12, where Golubic's match is also scheduled beforehand.