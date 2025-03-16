Jack Draper surprisingly eliminates Carlos Alcaraz. Keystone

Jack Draper against Holger Rune is the surprising pairing in the final of the ATP 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. Draper defeated the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, Rune Daniil Medvedev.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Britain's Draper beat Alcaraz 6:1, 0:6, 6:4 and put an end to the Spaniard's winning streak at the high-paying event in California. The world number three had won the tournament in the two previous years, both times after beating Medvedev in the final. Thanks to the coup against Alcaraz, Draper, currently number 14, will move into the top ten in the world rankings for the first time, regardless of the outcome of the final.

Rune defeated the Russian Medvedev 7:5, 6:4. The Dane reached the final of a category 1000 tournament for the fourth time after losing his last seven semi-finals. He won one of the previous three finals, namely two and a half years ago in Paris-Bercy against the Serb Novak Djokovic.