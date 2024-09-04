Jack Draper is the big surprise man in New York. Keystone

Jack Draper has played 15 sets at this US Open - and won 15. The 22-year-old Briton has surprisingly reached the semi-finals. Now the toughest task yet awaits.

Jan Arnet

Brit Jack Draper has continued his strong run at the US Open and has surprisingly reached a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time. The 22-year-old also beat Australian number ten Alex de Minaur 6:3, 7:5, 6:2 in New York. Draper has not yet dropped a set in the entire tournament.

The world number 25 will now challenge top seed Jannik Sinner from Italy or former US Open winner Daniil Medvedev from Russia. "I'm definitely going to watch that tonight and enjoy it," said Draper in the winner's interview on court. He achieved his best Grand Slam result to date last year when he reached the round of 16 at the US Open.

"It's great. Playing on the biggest court in the world for the first time is a dream come true for me," said Draper in the Arthur Ashe Stadium and was modest: "I played a solid match."

In previous matches at this US Open, Draper had always been the favorite - but now he didn't even give the slightly higher-rated de Minaur a chance. In the three previous direct duels, the Australian had always come out on top.

