World Cup premiere for Biasca and Rochette

The Swiss line-up is here! With Attilio Biasca and Théo Rochette, two players are celebrating their World Championship debut today. Fribourg's champion forward Biasca is listed as the 13th forward, Lausanne's Rochette will line up alongside NHL stars Nico Hischier and Timo Meier.

Genoni in goal

This comes as no surprise: Switzerland will start with Leonardo Genoni in goal today. The MVP of last year's World Championship is preferred to Sandro Aeschlimann in the starting game. Since Reto Berra is still absent due to illness, Jan Cadieux has only registered two goalies so far. Each team is allowed to register 25 players during the tournament. In addition to the goalie duo, Switzerland has currently registered 20 outfield players - striker Nicolas Baechler and defender Lukas Frick still have to be patient.