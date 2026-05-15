It's finally starting! Switzerland kick off their home World Championships in Zurich against the USA. Can Jan Cadieux's team get revenge for last year's defeat in the final? The match in the live ticker from 20:20.
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Liveticker
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Liveticker closed
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20th minute
Genoni extends his catching hand
Next chance for the USA: Sasson gets his shot away from the best position. But he only finds Genoni's catching hand. Shortly afterwards, the first period is over. Switzerland leads 2:0 against the USA.
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18th minute
First penalties of the game
After another USA shot, there are a few altercations in front of Genoni. The result: Niederreiter and Lafferty are each sent to the penalty box for two minutes for excessive force.
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18th minute
The USA looks for the tying goal
The USA are able to establish themselves in the Swiss zone and create their best chances so far. But Genoni is able to clear twice.
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16th minute
Niederreiter with full commitment
Then, for once, it's the USA who appear dangerously in front of the Swiss box after a counter-attack. But Niederreiter works towards the back and successfully throws himself into his opponent's finish - for which the number 22 receives special applause.
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14th minute
Switzerland almost make it 3:0 - Switzerland keep up the momentum
Switzerland thrilled the home crowd - and continued to push on after the second goal. Egli and Meier have good chances to score within a very short space of time - but Woll is on the spot.
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12th minute
Toooor for Switzerland! Andrighetto makes it 2:0
Then it does happen! Andrighetto catches USA goalkeeper Woll with a cheeky effort from a tight angle and sends the Swiss Life Arena into raptures. The Nati extend their lead.
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10th minute
Next chance for the Nati
Switzerland continue to push. Knak gains the ball and looks for a direct route to goal. Shortly afterwards, Moser takes a dangerous shot. However, the second goal is not yet on the cards.
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8th minute
Switzerland's pressure phase
The Swiss team establishes itself in the opposing zone and looks for the second goal. Rochette tries from an acute angle, but USA goalie Woll is on the spot.
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7th minute
Genoni saves easily
There is a lot of pace in the game, both teams switch quickly. After six and a half minutes, Genoni is called upon for the first time, but has no problems blocking the shot.
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3rd minute
Dream start for the Nati: Suter scores to take the lead
First chance, first goal! Moser gets possession from the best position, but delays the shot and crosses. After Andrighetto follows up, Suter is in the right place and puts Switzerland ahead after two minutes.
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1st minute
The game is underway!
The first face-off has been taken. Hopp Schwiz!
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It's about to start!
Everything is ready in the sold-out Swiss Life Arena. The referees and the teams have taken to the ice. It's almost time for the national anthems.
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USA line-up
Joseph Woll stands between the posts. Superstar Matthew Tkachuk is not on the ice today.
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Line-up is here
World Cup premiere for Biasca and Rochette
The Swiss line-up is here! With Attilio Biasca and Théo Rochette, two players are celebrating their World Championship debut today. Fribourg's champion forward Biasca is listed as the 13th forward, Lausanne's Rochette will line up alongside NHL stars Nico Hischier and Timo Meier.
Genoni in goal
This comes as no surprise: Switzerland will start with Leonardo Genoni in goal today. The MVP of last year's World Championship is preferred to Sandro Aeschlimann in the starting game. Since Reto Berra is still absent due to illness, Jan Cadieux has only registered two goalies so far. Each team is allowed to register 25 players during the tournament. In addition to the goalie duo, Switzerland has currently registered 20 outfield players - striker Nicolas Baechler and defender Lukas Frick still have to be patient.
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A "Hopp Schwiiz" from the Federal Council
Shortly before the start of the World Cup, Federal Councillor Martin Pfister addresses the Swiss team in a video message. The Sports Minister will not miss the opportunity to cheer on the national team in person at the stadium.
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Will the national team manage to take revenge on the USA in the final?
ZSC striker Sven Andrighetto is very much looking forward to the opening game against the USA: "It's the opening game for us, we want to get off to a good start in the tournament. And they are the defending champions and beat us in the final last year. They also won gold at the Olympics and are certainly one of the top favorites."
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What national team coach Cadieux says ahead of the start of the home World Championships
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Josi: "We will certainly be ready"
The wait is finally over for the Nati stars. The game against the USA marks the start of the home World Championship, which will be very special for Roman Josi, especially off the ice. "Your family and friends are there. The whole atmosphere is different to when you're abroad," says the national team captain, emphasizing at the same time: "But when it finally starts on Friday, it's just like field hockey - and just like any other World Cup."
Josi is convinced: "We had good preparation. We've waited a long time for this moment. We'll be ready for sure."
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Reto Suri, what speaks for a Swiss triumph?
In an interview with blue Sport, expert Reto Suri assesses what speaks in favor of a Swiss gold medal.
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker for the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland. On the first day of the tournament, two games each are on the program in Zurich and Fribourg. As hosts, the national team will get into the action from 20:20 and will face defending champions USA in the opening game.