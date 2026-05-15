Pius Suter, Sven Andrighetto and Denis Malgin (from left to right) celebrate the first Swiss goal at the home World Championship. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss national ice hockey team starts the home World Championship with a 3:1 win against the defending champions USA. Pius Suter, Sven Andrighetto and Sven Jäger ensure the perfect start in Zurich.

Andreas Lunghi

The Swiss get the title fights off to the best possible start at home in Zurich-Altstetten. Even before the game started, the atmosphere in the sold-out stadium with 10,000 fans was magnificent, and then head coach Jan Cadieux's team got off to a perfect start in the rematch of last year's final. The first three shots resulted in two goals for an early 2:0 lead. The Swiss did not relinquish this lead.

After 123 seconds, Pius Suter, until six years ago at home on the other side of the city in the Hallenstadion, followed up energetically and poked the puck over the line to make it 1:0. In the 12th minute, ZSC forward Sven Andrighetto caught US goalie Joseph Woll in the near corner. The Swiss' efficiency and consistency were impressive and any initial nervousness was quickly dispelled.

Hunter with the redemption

It was only in the third period, and especially after the final goal, that order was lost somewhat and the team became a little too passive. Ken Jäger from the strong fourth line calmed the nerves with the 3:1 three and a half minutes before the end.

The very young American team, with only two players from last year's world champion team and none from the Olympic gold medal team on the ice, found it extremely difficult to create dangerous chances. And when they did, Leonardo Genoni, the MVP of the last World Championships in Denmark and Sweden, was the usual safe bank.

Chances not taken enough

If they had to blame themselves for anything, it was that they didn't close the bag earlier. Nico Hischier and Nino Niederreiter twice had the best chances to make it 3:0 in the second and at the start of the third period. Instead, Boston forward Alex Steeves reduced the deficit to 1:2 after eleven minutes and thus initiated the most delicate phase from the Swiss point of view.

It was the first goal Genoni had conceded in regulation time of a World Championship game since the preliminary round last year. In four games in a row, he had only been defeated in overtime of the final. He saved a total of 20 shots and was voted best player.

After the successful start, the Swiss will continue against Latvia on Saturday evening (20:20). It will be the Eastern Europeans' first game of the World Cup.

Sieg gegen die USA im ersten Spiel der Weltmeisterschaft! 🤩



Victoire contre les États-Unis lors du premier match du championnat du monde ! 💯



Vittoria contro gli Stati Uniti nella prima partita del campionato del mondo!💥



🇨🇭🚨: Suter, Andrighetto, Jäger pic.twitter.com/2T1c7vJ0Yu — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) May 15, 2026

Telegram

USA - Switzerland 1:3 (0:2, 0:0, 1:1)

Zurich. - 10'000 spectators (sold out). - SR Björk/Ondracek (SWE/CZE), Gibbs/Rampir (CAN)/Rampir. - Goals: 3. Suter (Andrighetto, Moser) 0:1. 12. Andrighetto (Malgin, Suter) 0:2. 49. Steeves (Lindgren, Borgen) 1:2. 57. Jäger (Knak, Kukan) 1:3. - Penalties: 6 times 2 minutes against the USA, 5 times 2 minutes against Switzerland.

USA: Woll; Faulk, Lohrei; Borgen, Lindgren; Clifton, Kaiser; Ufko; Leonard, Coronato, Plante; Howard, Novak, Moore; Olivier, Sasson, Steeves; Cotter, Lafferty, Hagens; Nelson.

Switzerland: Genoni; Egli, Josi; Kukan, Marti; Moser, Berni; Jung; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Meier, Hischier, Rochette; Bertschy, Thürkauf, Niederreiter; Suter, Malgin, Andrighetto; Biasca.

Remarks: Switzerland without Berra (sick), Frick, Baechler (both not registered) and Aeschlimann (substitute goalie). Timeout USA (60.). - Shots: USA 20 (5-7-8); Switzerland 20 (9-3-8). - Powerplay score: USA 0/1; Switzerland 0/1.

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