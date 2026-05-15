The Swiss national ice hockey team starts the home World Championship with a 3:1 win against the defending champions USA. Pius Suter, Sven Andrighetto and Sven Jäger ensure the perfect start in Zurich.
The Swiss get the title fights off to the best possible start at home in Zurich-Altstetten. Even before the game started, the atmosphere in the sold-out stadium with 10,000 fans was magnificent, and then head coach Jan Cadieux's team got off to a perfect start in the rematch of last year's final. The first three shots resulted in two goals for an early 2:0 lead. The Swiss did not relinquish this lead.
After 123 seconds, Pius Suter, until six years ago at home on the other side of the city in the Hallenstadion, followed up energetically and poked the puck over the line to make it 1:0. In the 12th minute, ZSC forward Sven Andrighetto caught US goalie Joseph Woll in the near corner. The Swiss' efficiency and consistency were impressive and any initial nervousness was quickly dispelled.
Hunter with the redemption
It was only in the third period, and especially after the final goal, that order was lost somewhat and the team became a little too passive. Ken Jäger from the strong fourth line calmed the nerves with the 3:1 three and a half minutes before the end.
The very young American team, with only two players from last year's world champion team and none from the Olympic gold medal team on the ice, found it extremely difficult to create dangerous chances. And when they did, Leonardo Genoni, the MVP of the last World Championships in Denmark and Sweden, was the usual safe bank.
Chances not taken enough
If they had to blame themselves for anything, it was that they didn't close the bag earlier. Nico Hischier and Nino Niederreiter twice had the best chances to make it 3:0 in the second and at the start of the third period. Instead, Boston forward Alex Steeves reduced the deficit to 1:2 after eleven minutes and thus initiated the most delicate phase from the Swiss point of view.
It was the first goal Genoni had conceded in regulation time of a World Championship game since the preliminary round last year. In four games in a row, he had only been defeated in overtime of the final. He saved a total of 20 shots and was voted best player.
After the successful start, the Swiss will continue against Latvia on Saturday evening (20:20). It will be the Eastern Europeans' first game of the World Cup.
Telegram
USA - Switzerland 1:3 (0:2, 0:0, 1:1)
Zurich. - 10'000 spectators (sold out). - SR Björk/Ondracek (SWE/CZE), Gibbs/Rampir (CAN)/Rampir. - Goals: 3. Suter (Andrighetto, Moser) 0:1. 12. Andrighetto (Malgin, Suter) 0:2. 49. Steeves (Lindgren, Borgen) 1:2. 57. Jäger (Knak, Kukan) 1:3. - Penalties: 6 times 2 minutes against the USA, 5 times 2 minutes against Switzerland.
USA: Woll; Faulk, Lohrei; Borgen, Lindgren; Clifton, Kaiser; Ufko; Leonard, Coronato, Plante; Howard, Novak, Moore; Olivier, Sasson, Steeves; Cotter, Lafferty, Hagens; Nelson.
Switzerland: Genoni; Egli, Josi; Kukan, Marti; Moser, Berni; Jung; Riat, Jäger, Knak; Meier, Hischier, Rochette; Bertschy, Thürkauf, Niederreiter; Suter, Malgin, Andrighetto; Biasca.
Remarks: Switzerland without Berra (sick), Frick, Baechler (both not registered) and Aeschlimann (substitute goalie). Timeout USA (60.). - Shots: USA 20 (5-7-8); Switzerland 20 (9-3-8). - Powerplay score: USA 0/1; Switzerland 0/1.
The live ticker
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Liveticker
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Liveticker closed
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60.
The game is over!
Even the USA's time-out 30 seconds before the end doesn't help: Switzerland beats the defending champions 3-1 to open the World Championship.
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59.
Standing ovation in the Swiss Life Arena
The fans celebrate their team even before the final buzzer. One minute left to play.
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57th minute
Goal for Switzerland! Jäger makes it 3:1
The Swiss strike in the middle of the USA's pressure phase! Jäger deflects a shot by Knak from the blue line and lets the Swiss Life Arena cheer for a third time. The opening win is within reach!
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54th minute
Next phase of pressure from the USA
The defending champions are able to establish themselves in the Swiss zone for a long time and allow the ice to circulate. But the national team defends its own box with united forces - and can count on the support of its own supporters in this difficult phase.
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52nd minute
Strong save from Genoni
The USA have a chance to equalize. But Genoni shifts the ball at lightning speed after a cross-field pass and once again extends his catching hand.
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50th minute
Rochette misses the third goal
Shortly after the first goal against, Rochette has plenty of space in the offensive zone. The Lausanne player looks for the finish, but cannot get past Woll.
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49th minute
Goal for the USA! Steeves shortens the lead
The USA come back. Steeves picks up a rebound, shoots from an acute angle and catches Genoni over the shoulder. The Nati now only lead 2:1.
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45th minute
First penalty against the USA
Ryan Lindgren is sent to the penalty box for two minutes after a cross-check against Rochette. In the power play, the Nati have a great chance to make it 3:0, but cannot convert it.
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44th minute
Good start to the final third
Switzerland are on the offensive several times at the start of the final period and keep the action away from their own box.
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41st minute
The 3rd period is underway!
The disc is back in play. Will Switzerland seal the deal in the final third?
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40th minute
End of 2nd period
The fans sense that the team needs them and are getting louder again. This helps the Swiss to save their 2:0 lead going into the second break.
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37th minute
It's just the USA playing
Switzerland are struggling at this stage, it's almost all the USA playing. There is hardly any sign of the aggression from the first period from Jan Cadieux's team. However, Genoni is holding firm so far.
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36th minute
Genoni is needed again
Leonardo Genoni once again shows his best side in a World Cup game. He saves a shot from the blue line despite a lot of traffic in front of him.
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33rd minute
The USA are getting better
The Americans are getting better and better in the game. Hagens makes his way through the middle and fires a wrist shot with no contact. It misses to the left of Genoni's goal. Switzerland is mainly occupied with defensive work at this stage.
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31st minute
The fans like it
"Stönd uf, wenner Schwiizer sind" can be heard from a corner of the Swiss Life Arena and the rest of the fans promptly obey. They like the courageous performance of the Nati.
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30th minute
USA increase the tempo
The pressure from the Americans increases, but the Swiss are not fazed by this and stick to their defensive concept. Half of the game is reached.
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28th minute
Next great Swiss chance
The Swiss have more and more space in the opposing zone. Everything opens up for Nino Niederreiter on the right. However, his wrist shot misses the goal on the right. The aim is probably not quite right yet.
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27th minute
Switzerland is complete again
Josi is back from the penalty box and the Swiss are back in the opposition zone. Egli tries a slapshot from the blue line, which just misses the left post.
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26th minute
Genoni keeps it tight
There is no sign of a USA power play for a long time. After around 90 seconds, they do manage to establish themselves in the Swiss zone. A wrist shot from the left face-off circle doesn't rattle Genoni.
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25th minute
2-minute penalty against Switzerland
Roman Josi is sent to the cool box for 2 minutes for a leg challenge.
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25th minute
Great chance for the USA
It's getting dicey in front of the Swiss goal. Leonardo Genoni is outplayed, the goal is open, but the US player can't put the disc in the net. Roman Josi helps out and clears the situation.
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23rd minute
USA puts the pressure on - Switzerland holds out
The USA establish themselves in the Swiss zone, but can't get away from the boards. The Swiss play very defiantly and hardly give the Americans any time or space.
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21st minute
The 2nd period is underway!
The players are back on the ice and the second period is about to begin! As soon as the puck is back in play, Switzerland have another great chance. Ken Jäger shoots over the goal with a wrist shot. Switzerland remain in the opposing zone and Nico Hischier is played free at the right post. Woll makes the save.
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20th minute
Genoni extends his catching hand
Next chance for the USA: Sasson gets his shot away from the best position. But he only finds Genoni's catching hand. Shortly afterwards, the first period is over. Switzerland leads 2:0 against the USA.
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18th minute
First penalties of the game
After another USA shot, there are a few altercations in front of Genoni. The result: Niederreiter and Lafferty are each sent to the penalty box for two minutes for excessive force.
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18th minute
The USA looks for the tying goal
The USA are able to establish themselves in the Swiss zone and create their best chances so far. But Genoni is able to clear twice.
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16th minute
Niederreiter with full commitment
Then, for once, it's the USA who appear dangerously in front of the Swiss box after a counter-attack. But Niederreiter works towards the back and successfully throws himself into his opponent's finish - for which the number 22 receives special applause.
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14th minute
Switzerland almost make it 3:0 - Switzerland keep up the momentum
Switzerland thrilled the home crowd - and continued to push on after the second goal. Egli and Meier have good chances to score within a very short space of time - but Woll is on the spot.
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12th minute
Toooor for Switzerland! Andrighetto makes it 2:0
Then it does happen! Andrighetto catches USA goalkeeper Woll with a cheeky effort from a tight angle and sends the Swiss Life Arena into raptures. The Nati extend their lead.
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10th minute
Next chance for the Nati
Switzerland continue to push. Knak gains the ball and looks for a direct route to goal. Shortly afterwards, Moser takes a dangerous shot. However, the second goal is not yet on the cards.
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8th minute
Switzerland's pressure phase
The Swiss team establishes itself in the opposing zone and looks for the second goal. Rochette tries from an acute angle, but USA goalie Woll is on the spot.
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7th minute
Genoni saves easily
There is a lot of pace in the game, both teams switch quickly. After six and a half minutes, Genoni is called upon for the first time, but has no problems blocking the shot.
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3rd minute
Dream start for the Nati: Suter scores to take the lead
First chance, first goal! Moser gets possession from the best position, but delays the shot and crosses. After Andrighetto follows up, Suter is in the right place and puts Switzerland ahead after two minutes.
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1st minute
The game is underway!
The first face-off has been taken. Hopp Schwiz!
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It's about to start!
Everything is ready in the sold-out Swiss Life Arena. The referees and the teams have taken to the ice. It's almost time for the national anthems.
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USA line-up
Joseph Woll stands between the posts. Superstar Matthew Tkachuk is not on the ice today.
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Line-up is here
World Cup premiere for Biasca and Rochette
The Swiss line-up is here! With Attilio Biasca and Théo Rochette, two players are celebrating their World Championship debut today. Fribourg's champion forward Biasca is listed as the 13th forward, Lausanne's Rochette will line up alongside NHL stars Nico Hischier and Timo Meier.
Genoni in goal
This comes as no surprise: Switzerland will start with Leonardo Genoni in goal today. The MVP of last year's World Championship is preferred to Sandro Aeschlimann in the starting game. Since Reto Berra is still absent due to illness, Jan Cadieux has only registered two goalies so far. Each team is allowed to register 25 players during the tournament. In addition to the goalie duo, Switzerland has currently registered 20 outfield players - striker Nicolas Baechler and defender Lukas Frick still have to be patient.
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A "Hopp Schwiiz" from the Federal Council
Shortly before the start of the World Cup, Federal Councillor Martin Pfister addresses the Swiss team in a video message. The Sports Minister will not miss the opportunity to cheer on the national team in person at the stadium.
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Will the national team get their revenge against the USA in the final?
ZSC striker Sven Andrighetto is very much looking forward to the opening game against the USA: "It's the opening game for us, we want to get off to a good start in the tournament. And they are the defending champions and beat us in the final last year. They also won gold at the Olympics and are certainly one of the top favorites."
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What national team coach Cadieux says ahead of the start of the home World Championships
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Josi: "We will certainly be ready"
The wait is finally over for the Nati stars. The game against the USA marks the start of the home World Championship, which will be very special for Roman Josi, especially off the ice. "Your family and friends are there. The whole atmosphere is different to when you're abroad," says the national team captain, emphasizing at the same time: "But when it finally starts on Friday, it's just like field hockey - and just like any other World Cup."
Josi is convinced: "We had good preparation. We've waited a long time for this moment. We'll be ready for sure."
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Reto Suri, what speaks for a Swiss triumph?
In an interview with blue Sport, expert Reto Suri assesses what speaks in favor of a Swiss gold medal.
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker for the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland. On the first day of the tournament, two games each are on the program in Zurich and Fribourg. As hosts, the national team will get into the action from 20:20 and will face defending champions USA in the opening game.