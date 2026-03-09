Criticism of new Formula 1: Like the video game "Mario Kart" - Gallery Max Verstappen doesn't like racing with calculation. (archive picture) Image: dpa Fears chaos on the racetracks: Lando Norris. Image: dpa George Russell (r) thinks the wave of criticism is exaggerated. Image: dpa Things got heated at the start in Melbourne. Image: dpa Criticism of new Formula 1: Like the video game "Mario Kart" - Gallery Max Verstappen doesn't like racing with calculation. (archive picture) Image: dpa Fears chaos on the racetracks: Lando Norris. Image: dpa George Russell (r) thinks the wave of criticism is exaggerated. Image: dpa Things got heated at the start in Melbourne. Image: dpa

There were no big surprises at the Formula 1 season opener in Australia. The new regulations are the main source of excitement. Drivers and fans are not holding back with their criticism.

The first 58 race laps after the historic reform of the Formula 1 regulations have been completed. The overture at Albert Park in Melbourne offered plenty of spectacle with many overtaking maneuvers. However, the feared chaos, for example due to the changed starting procedures, did not materialize.

Nevertheless, opinions about the new cars have been formed. The criticism from the drivers is unrelenting. Unsurprisingly, it comes most loudly from the camp of those who find the changes particularly difficult. Max Verstappen and defending champion Lando Norris, who were only separated by two points in the close World Championship decider in Abu Dhabi three months ago, are not mincing their words publicly.

Verstappen spoke of "chaos up and down" after the dawn of a new era in the premier class of motorsport at Viaplay. The need to recharge the battery in the engine after discharging it would lead to "strange things" in the midfield, reminding him of the video game "Mario Kart". Verstappen would love to turn back time.

"I definitely don't have any fun with these cars," confirmed the Dutchman, who had already described the new Formula 1 as "Formula E on steroids" and "anti-racing" during the test drives. The four-time world champion emphasized once again that this would not change for him even if he were successful. "Regardless of whether I'm at the front or where I am now - emotionally and in terms of feeling, the whole thing is completely empty."

In the world of the moustachioed plumber

Following the rule reform, drivers are called upon to permanently manage their batteries. They can no longer drive at full throttle, otherwise they will run out of juice with the new engines. The engines draw a good 50 percent of their power from the combustion engine and almost 50 percent from the battery, which has to be recharged.

Verstappen, however, is a vehement advocate of full-throttle driving: brake as late as possible, accelerate as early as possible. Downshifting on the straight, taking his foot off the gas and coasting to then be able to accelerate fully again with a charged battery, as practiced in qualifying, goes against the Dutchman's instincts.

World champion Lando Norris (center) and his predecessor Max Verstappen (left) can't do much with the new Formula 1 cars Keystone

"Drivers and fans only want the best for the sport. We are not just critical for the sake of being critical," said Verstappen, who finished sixth after starting 20th in Melbourne. "We are critical for good reason, because we want it to remain Formula 1, the real Formula 1 on steroids."

The fans were treated to a spectacle, especially in the early stages, when eventual race winner George Russell in the Mercedes and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc overtook each other several times at the front. Thanks to the new "Boost" and "Overtake" modes, 125 overtaking maneuvers were ultimately counted. In contrast, the Formula 1 statisticians counted just 45 at the start of the season in Melbourne a year ago.

At times during the race, Leclerc also felt transported to the world of the mustachioed video game plumber Super Mario. He compared a speed boost at Mercedes to the turbo drive in the gaming series. "It's like a mushroom in Mario Kart," Leclerc radioed, also amusing his race engineer: "That was a good one."

Norris: "It sucks"

World champion Norris is also bothered by the unusual new driving style with the unnatural braking and taking his foot off the accelerator to recharge the batteries. The McLaren driver emphasized this once again in Melbourne: "We've gone from the best cars ever built in Formula 1, which were the most comfortable to drive, to probably the worst. It sucks, but you have to live with it."

Norris' assessment coincides with the initial impression of the balance of power. This has clearly shifted to the disadvantage of McLaren among the top four teams. Although the constructors' world champion of the last two seasons runs the same engine as Mercedes, the gap to the Silver Arrows and also to Ferrari is considerable.

Loud criticism on the net

Racing fans are not holding back with criticism on social media. Many of them are calling for an immediate change to the rules, while others are calling for a boycott of the racing series. One user even posted a Formula 1 gravestone.

Might as well remove the brakes off of the cars with as much coasting as they do.

These new rules suck!

Ditch the hybrid crap and bring back the V-10s! — TieRod (@rod_tie) March 8, 2026

Rapid changes hardly realistic

In light of the drivers' criticism, the key question now is how the situation can be improved in the short term. Verstappen would like to see changes to the regulations soon, but is aware that this will not happen overnight.

According to FIA Technical Director Nikolas Tombazis, the International Automobile Federation is planning an evaluation after next Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix. Whether the drivers' fun level can be increased so quickly remains to be seen. In any case, spectacle seems guaranteed.

Two top teams ahead

After the 61st double victory in GP history, Mercedes are hoping for a new Silver Arrow era after four disappointing years. "We have the fight for the world championship in our hands. That's the dominant feeling," said Team Principal Toto Wolff with satisfaction after George Russell and Kimi Antonelli lived up to expectations.

While Mercedes impressed above all with efficient energy management, the Ferrari team, which has been badly shaken in recent years, seems to have done an excellent job with the new chassis. With a better pit stop strategy, more might have been possible for Charles Leclerc (3rd) and Lewis Hamilton (4th) at the start of the season.

