  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Weissenstein-Schwinget in the ticker Duel between Staudenmann and Orlik falls through

Linus Hämmerli

19.7.2025

Wrestlers from the Bern, North-Eastern Switzerland and North-Western Switzerland federations compete on the Weissenstein. Gang by gang in the ticker.

19.07.2025, 08:31

19.07.2025, 09:08

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • 1st gear

    The match between Marius Frank and Marin Roth really gets underway when the referee draws lots. Frank takes Roth down in the first move, but the agile north-eastern Swiss Roth spins out spectacularly. After that, the intensity in the generational duel remains high. The fight between the 20-year-old Frank and the 34-year-old Roth ends in a draw. Both receive a 9.

  • 1st gear: Staudenmann against Schlegel

    The top pairings from the Weissenstein-Schwinget

    • Fabian Staudenmann - Werner Schlegel
    • Nick Alpiger - Michael Moser
    • Domenic Schneider - Curdin Orlik
    • Adrian Odermatt - Christian Gerber
    • Lars Voggensperger - Roger Rychen
    • Philipp Roth - Marcel Räbsamen
    • Samuel Brun - Florian Gnägi
    • Marius Frank - Martin Roth
    Show more

  • Armon Orlik not at the start after all

    The first swing would have seen the absolute top pairing between Fabian Staudenmann and Armon Orlik. Unfortunately this will not happen. Orlik is absent from Weissenstein due to illness. So the line-up is slightly different. Staudenmann teams up with Werner Schlegel.

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the Weissenstein-Schwinget. You can find everything from the wrestling venue here in the ticker. The first swing starts at 8.30 am.

    • Show more

You might also be interested in this

More wrestling

Top wrestler Fabian Staudenmann. His great-grandmother has to reach into her wallet after Stoos triumph

Top wrestler Fabian StaudenmannHis great-grandmother has to reach into her wallet after Stoos triumph

Runner-up Nick Alpiger.

Runner-up Nick Alpiger"I'm not doing myself any favors if I say I want to be wrestling king"

blue Sport reporter sweats along. How hard top wrestler Staudenmann trains for the title of king

blue Sport reporter sweats alongHow hard top wrestler Staudenmann trains for the title of king

From Anschwingen to Zwilchhose. The ABC of wrestling for newcomers

From Anschwingen to ZwilchhoseThe ABC of wrestling for newcomers