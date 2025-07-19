The match between Marius Frank and Marin Roth really gets underway when the referee draws lots. Frank takes Roth down in the first move, but the agile north-eastern Swiss Roth spins out spectacularly. After that, the intensity in the generational duel remains high. The fight between the 20-year-old Frank and the 34-year-old Roth ends in a draw. Both receive a 9.