Wrestlers from the Bern, North-Eastern Switzerland and North-Western Switzerland federations compete on the Weissenstein. Gang by gang in the ticker.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
1st gear
The match between Marius Frank and Marin Roth really gets underway when the referee draws lots. Frank takes Roth down in the first move, but the agile north-eastern Swiss Roth spins out spectacularly. After that, the intensity in the generational duel remains high. The fight between the 20-year-old Frank and the 34-year-old Roth ends in a draw. Both receive a 9.
-
1st gear: Staudenmann against Schlegel
The top pairings from the Weissenstein-Schwinget
- Fabian Staudenmann - Werner Schlegel
- Nick Alpiger - Michael Moser
- Domenic Schneider - Curdin Orlik
- Adrian Odermatt - Christian Gerber
- Lars Voggensperger - Roger Rychen
- Philipp Roth - Marcel Räbsamen
- Samuel Brun - Florian Gnägi
- Marius Frank - Martin Roth
-
Armon Orlik not at the start after all
The first swing would have seen the absolute top pairing between Fabian Staudenmann and Armon Orlik. Unfortunately this will not happen. Orlik is absent from Weissenstein due to illness. So the line-up is slightly different. Staudenmann teams up with Werner Schlegel.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the Weissenstein-Schwinget. You can find everything from the wrestling venue here in the ticker. The first swing starts at 8.30 am.