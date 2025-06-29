5th round: Schlegel and Orlik in the final round - Giger with third defeat

Werner Schlegel follows Orlik into the final round. He wins against Jeremy Vollenweider and with a 9.75 secures his ticket for the fight for the festival victory. This makes Schlegel the only wrestler with five victories.

Armon Orlik defeats Martin Roth in the second round and is the first participant in the final round.

Surprise in 4th place - Mario Schneider wins against Marcel Räbsamen. The latter could have opened the door to the final round with a victory. But nothing will come of it.

The duel between the two heavyweights Samuel Giger and Samir Leuppi ends in a draw. Giger acts, Leuppi reacts. 8.75 for both. Giger delivers his third move.

Impressive how Damian Ott floors Roger Rychen. The St.Gallen native catches the Glarus native with the short and scores a 9.75.

Domenic Schneider floors Cédric Lenherr. Andy Signer proves his defensive skills against Michael Moser. The wenidge from north-eastern Switzerland frees himself from a very dicey situation on the ground. On his next move, however, Moser leaves nothing to be desired and defeats Signer in a follow-through.