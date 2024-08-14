  1. Residential Customers
Athletics Duplantis and Warholm invite you to a show sprint at Letzigrund

SDA

14.8.2024 - 06:55

Trying his hand on the tartan track instead of pole vaulting for once: Armand Duplantis competes against Karsten Warholm in the 100 m sprint
Keystone

An unusual duel will take place at Letzigrund on September 4. Armand Duplantis and Karsten Warholm will compete against each other over 100 m on the eve of the Diamond League meeting in Zurich.

They are both Olympic champions and world record holders in their respective domains: Duplantis in the pole vault and Warholm in the 400 m hurdles. Now the Swede and the Norwegian will meet on the Zurich tartan track for a sprint duel - with the outcome seemingly completely open.

Their best times are not far apart: Warholm clocked a time of 10.49 seconds in 2017, while Duplantis ran the 100 m in 10.57 just one year later. The latter challenged the hurdler on social media, who ultimately agreed to the show competition between two superstars of the athletics scene.

SDA

