Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands, the strongest sprinter in the field, won the first stage of the Women's Tour de France in Lausanne. Noemi Rüegg was the top Swiss rider, finishing fifth.

The top female sprinter was unbeatable: Lorena Wiebes celebrates her sixth stage victory at the Tour de France in Lausanne

Despite the short but steep climb from Lake Geneva to downtown Lausanne, the race ended in a sprint finish after 138 km. Lorena Wiebes was unbeatable in the sprint, edging out Kim Le Court of Mauritius. The top sprinter claimed the 131st victory of her professional career.

Noemi Rüegg, from Zurich, was in contention for the win and crossed the finish line in a strong fifth place. Marlen Reusser signaled her ambitions in the overall standings with a strong 10th-place finish. Although she took a fall through no fault of her own 22 km before the finish, she quickly found her way back into the pack.

There was no time gap between the contenders for the overall victory.