Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands, the strongest sprinter in the field, won the first stage of the Women's Tour de France in Lausanne. Noemi Rüegg was the top Swiss rider, finishing fifth.

Despite the short but steep climb from Lake Geneva to downtown Lausanne, the race ended in a sprint finish after 138 km. Lorena Wiebes was unbeatable in the sprint, edging out Kim Le Court of Mauritius and her compatriot Demi Vollering. The top sprinter claimed the 131st victory of her professional career, her sixth at the Tour de France.

The Swiss women didn’t pull off a major upset at the “Grand Départ” on National Day, but they put in a strong performance. Noemi Rüegg, from Zurich, was in contention for the win and crossed the finish line in a strong fifth place. This was her first race since breaking her upper arm during Stage 2 of the Vuelta three months ago.

“It was an extremely difficult course, a monster sprint,” Rüegg noted. “But I felt good. I didn’t dare to initiate the sprint myself, and in the end, my legs gave out a little.” However, she no longer felt any effects from the injury. “I’ve turned the page on that chapter; now I’m starting a new one.”

Marlen Reusser had a moment of panic. The Bern native crashed 22 km from the finish through no fault of her own, but quickly found her way back into the pack. She staked her claim in the overall standings with a strong 10th-place finish.

The circuit race in the canton of Vaud had something for everyone. It wasn’t certain that the pure sprinters would be able to keep up with the lead group on the final climb to St-François Cathedral. As a result, all the general classification contenders lined up at the front, without any of the favorites being able to gain an advantage.

The stage was dominated by a breakaway group of four riders. The quartet built up a lead of up to six minutes but, as expected, was caught on the approach to Lausanne along Lake Geneva.