With Dylan Dietrich, a fifth Swiss player has made it into the main draw at the Swiss Open in Gstaad.

Gstaad is gearing up for the Swiss Open: Starting Monday, five Swiss players will be in the main draw

Dylan Dietrich (ATP 694) pulled off a remarkable upset in the second and decisive round of qualifying. The 21-year-old from Zurich defeated Brazilian Thiago Monteiro (ATP 292), formerly ranked No. 61 in the world, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. In the third set, the 1.93-meter-tall Dietrich broke serve early and was unstoppable from there on.

This means that five Swiss players—Stan Wawrinka, the three wild-card recipients Jérôme Kym, Dominik Stricker, and Kilian Feldbausch, and Dietrich—are in the main draw of the clay-court tournament in the Bernese Oberland.