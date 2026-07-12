With Dylan Dietrich, a fifth Swiss player has made it into the main draw at the Swiss Open in Gstaad.

Gstaad is gearing up for the Swiss Open: Starting Monday, five Swiss players will be in the main draw

Dylan Dietrich (ATP 694) pulled off a remarkable upset in the second and decisive round of qualifying. The 21-year-old from Zurich defeated Brazilian Thiago Monteiro (ATP 292), formerly ranked No. 61 in the world, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. In the third set, the 1.93-meter-tall Dietrich broke serve early and was unstoppable from there on.

This means that five Swiss players—Stan Wawrinka, the three wild-card recipients Jérôme Kym, Dominik Stricker, and Kilian Feldbausch, and Dietrich—are in the main draw of the clay-court tournament in the Bernese Oberland.

Kym and Dietrich will now face off in an all-Swiss matchup in the first round. Like Wawrinka, they will take the court on Tuesday against Portugal’s Jaime Faria (ATP 98). On Monday, Feldbausch will face Miomir Kecmanovic (ATP 50) and Stricker will take on Jaume Munar (ATP 44).