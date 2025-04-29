  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

ATP tournament in Madrid Early out again: Zverev fails against Cerundolo

SDA

29.4.2025 - 20:51

Alexander Zverev has to bow out in the round of 16 in Madrid.
Alexander Zverev has to bow out in the round of 16 in Madrid.
Picture: Keystone

Alexander Zverev suffers another setback at the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid. The top-seeded German fails in the round of 16 on the clay court in the Spanish capital.

Keystone-SDA

29.04.2025, 20:51

29.04.2025, 21:22

Zverev lost 5:7, 3:6 to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo (ATP 21), meaning that the South American is increasingly becoming the Tokyo Olympic champion's opponent of fear. It was Cerundolo's third win in his third match with the world number two.

Tennis star pulls out cell phone. Zverev argues with the umpire and is punished for photo evidence

Tennis star pulls out cell phoneZverev argues with the umpire and is punished for photo evidence

This was another setback for Zverev after his recent victory at the ATP 500 event in Munich. Since his defeat in the final against Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open, the 27-year-old from Hamburg has hardly got back on track. During his doping ban against the Italian, he missed out on becoming the world number 1 for the first time.

Sinner goes into the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome with a lead of over 1600 points over Zverev, where he will make his comeback next week after a three-month absence.

More from the department

More departures. Raffl and Pilut leave runners-up Lausanne

More departuresRaffl and Pilut leave runners-up Lausanne

Reasons unclear. Novak Djokovic not in Rome - but in Geneva?

Reasons unclearNovak Djokovic not in Rome - but in Geneva?

Only Finn in the

Only Finn in the "Triple Gold Club"Servette's champion hero Valtteri Filppula retires

Water Diving. Michelle Heimberg not in Beijing

Water DivingMichelle Heimberg not in Beijing

Tour de Romandie. Watson celebrates prologue victory in Saint-Imier - Bissegger finishes fourth

Tour de RomandieWatson celebrates prologue victory in Saint-Imier - Bissegger finishes fourth