Kasperi Kapanen (right) shoots the Oilers into the semi-finals with his overtime goal. Keystone

The Edmonton Oilers are the first team to reach the semi-finals of the NHL playoffs. They beat the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in the fifth game and win the best-of-7 series 4-1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The match-winner for last year's Stanley Cup finalists was Kasperi Kapanen. The Finn scored the only and decisive goal in Las Vegas in the 8th minute of overtime. Edmonton goalkeeper Stuart Skinner celebrated a shutout with 24 saves. Akira Schmid was once again the substitute goalie for the eliminated home team.

In the Western Conference final, the Oilers will face either the Winnipeg Jets with Nino Niederreiter or the Dallas Stars with Lian Bichsel. Dallas leads the series 3-1 and could clinch the series with an away win on Friday night.

In the East, the Florida Panthers are one win away from the semi-finals. The reigning Stanley Cup champions won for the third time in a row against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a commanding 6:1 victory and now lead the series 3:2. Six different players were responsible for the visitors' goals in Toronto.