  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

NHL playoffs Edmonton Oilers first semi-finalist

SDA

15.5.2025 - 06:56

Kasperi Kapanen (right) shoots the Oilers into the semi-finals with his overtime goal.
Kasperi Kapanen (right) shoots the Oilers into the semi-finals with his overtime goal.
Keystone

The Edmonton Oilers are the first team to reach the semi-finals of the NHL playoffs. They beat the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in the fifth game and win the best-of-7 series 4-1.

Keystone-SDA

15.05.2025, 06:56

15.05.2025, 07:07

The match-winner for last year's Stanley Cup finalists was Kasperi Kapanen. The Finn scored the only and decisive goal in Las Vegas in the 8th minute of overtime. Edmonton goalkeeper Stuart Skinner celebrated a shutout with 24 saves. Akira Schmid was once again the substitute goalie for the eliminated home team.

In the Western Conference final, the Oilers will face either the Winnipeg Jets with Nino Niederreiter or the Dallas Stars with Lian Bichsel. Dallas leads the series 3-1 and could clinch the series with an away win on Friday night.

In the East, the Florida Panthers are one win away from the semi-finals. The reigning Stanley Cup champions won for the third time in a row against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a commanding 6:1 victory and now lead the series 3:2. Six different players were responsible for the visitors' goals in Toronto.

More from the department

Field hockey World Cup ticker. Will the Nati get their third win in the fourth game against arch-rivals Germany?

Field hockey World Cup tickerWill the Nati get their third win in the fourth game against arch-rivals Germany?

Field hockey World Championship classic. Germans with a broad chest ahead of the brother duel against Switzerland

Field hockey World Championship classicGermans with a broad chest ahead of the brother duel against Switzerland

Suspended for the time being. Ukrainian world-class long jumper suspected of doping

Suspended for the time beingUkrainian world-class long jumper suspected of doping