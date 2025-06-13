  1. Residential Customers
Spectacle in the playoff final Edmonton turns around a 3-0 deficit and equalizes series against Florida

SDA

13.6.2025 - 06:29

Two assists and the winning goal: Leon Draisaitl (29) is the match-winner for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the final series against the Florida Panthers.
Picture: Keystone

The Edmonton Oilers can continue to dream of winning the Stanley Cup. The Canadians evened the final series against defending champions Florida at 2-2 thanks to a 5-4 overtime win.

Keystone-SDA

13.06.2025, 06:29

13.06.2025, 06:57

For the third time in this finals series, a game was decided in overtime, and for the second time the Oilers had the better end.

The game already seemed to be decided after the first period. The Florida Panthers had picked up where they left off on Monday with a convincing 6:1 win and were already leading 3:0 after 20 minutes. Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch reacted and replaced goalie Stuart Skinner with Calvin Pickard. A measure that proved effective.

Draisaitl excels

The Oilers equalized the score within twelve minutes in the middle third and even took the lead for the first time six and a half minutes before the end of regulation time. Sam Reinhart saved the home team 20 seconds before the third siren to send the game into overtime.

It was German superstar Leon Draisaitl who scored the winner for the Oilers in the 12th minute. The 29-year-old had already played a key role in the visitors' comeback with two assists. With 32 scoring points in the playoffs, Draisaitl now leads this statistic together with his congenial forward partner Connor McDavid. The Canadian contributed an assist on Thursday.

Thanks to the Oilers' victory, everything is once again wide open in the final series, which has a maximum of seven games. Florida can continue to dream of successfully defending its title, while Edmonton can dream of the first Stanley Cup victory by a Canadian team since the Montreal Canadiens won the title 32 years ago. The fifth game of the final will take place in Edmonton on Sunday night before the Florida Panthers regain home ice in the sixth game.

