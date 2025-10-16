With a shutout, HCD goalie Sandro Aeschlimann played a big part in the leader's victory in Lugano Keystone

HC Davos continued its good run in the National League with a 3-0 away win in Lugano thanks to cold-bloodedness and efficiency.

It was the record champions' fifth win in a row and their 14th victory in their 15th game of the season. Their only defeat so far came against the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers (3:4 n.p.), who are nine points behind the HCD.

Josh Holden's team once again lived up to its reputation in two respects: as an efficient fast starter and as the most penalized team in the league so far.

Enzo Corvi put the Grisons ahead after just 17 seconds - just as early as just over a month ago in the 6-0 home win against Ajoie (then after 16 seconds). HCD also got off to a lightning start in their 6-4 win over Ambri-Piotta the week before last: Brendan Lemieux also scored after 17 seconds to make it 1-0. Only Ajoie have also scored in the opening minute in the current championship.

Lugano hit the crossbar

Despite the early lead, the victory in Ticino was on shaky ground for a long time, not least due to numerous penalties against the HCD. However, Lugano were unable to capitalize on this: two shots on the crossbar by Santeri Alatalo (8th) and Luca Fazzini (31st) were the best chances for the eleventh-placed team to equalize.

Lugano were poorly rewarded for a largely good performance. Sandro Aeschlimann secured his first shutout of the season with 35 saves. HCD itself only managed 17 shots on Lugano goalie Niklas Schlegel's goal.

Loss of Nico Gross

Top scorer and captain Matej Stransky finally provided the preliminary decision: The Czech scored in the 43rd minute during a five-minute overtime to make it 2:0 - this was the result of a check to the head of Nico Gross, for which Jiri Sekac was sent to the showers early. The HCD defenseman did not return to the ice with a suspected concussion. Shortly before the end, Stransky scored into an empty net to make it 3-0.

Telegram:

Lugano - Davos 0:3 (0:1, 0:0, 0:2)

5696 spectators. - SR Lemelin (USA)/Piechaczek (GER), Cattaneo/Bachelut. - Goals: 1. (0:17) Corvi (Lemieux, Stransky) 0:1. 43. Stransky (Frick, Corvi/powerplay goal) 0:2. 59. Stransky 0:3 (Corvi/into empty net). - Penalties: 1 time 2 plus 5 minutes (Sekac) plus playing time (Sekac) against Lugano, 4 times 2 minutes against Davos. - PostFinance top scorers: Thürkauf; Stransky.

Lugano: Schlegel; Carrick, Jesper Peltonen; Alatalo, Mirco Müller; Aebischer, Dahlström; Brian Zanetti; Simion, Thürkauf, Omark; Fazzini, Sanford, Canonica; Perlini, Tanner, Sekac; Marco Zanetti, Morini, Aleksi Peltonen.

Davos: Aeschlimann; Minder, Frick; Gross, Dahlbeck; Barandun, Jung; Guebey; Stransky, Corvi, Lemieux; Nussbaumer, Asplund, Knak; Kessler, Ryfors, Tambellini; Frehner, Waidacher, Parrée; Gredig.

Remarks: Lugano without Bertaggia, Kupari and Sgarbossa (all injured), Davos without Andersson, Egli, Fora, Simon Müller (all injured) and Zadina (supernumerary foreigner). Lugano without a goalkeeper from 57:50 to 58:22 and 58:25 to 59:00.

Standings:

Ranking: 1. Davos 15/41 (57:27). 2. Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 14/32 (48:32). 3. Lausanne 15/27 (55:36). 4. Genève-Servette 14/26 (41:53). 5. Fribourg-Gottéron 14/24 (45:34). 6. Zug 14/23 (34:35). 7. ZSC Lions 14/23 (41:31). 8. Biel 13/19 (38:34). 9. SCL Tigers 14/17 (33:42). 10. Kloten 15/17 (34:42). 11. Lugano 15/16 (31:40). 12. Bern 13/14 (22:33). 13. Ambri-Piotta 14/13 (27:44). 14. Ajoie 14/5 (21:44).