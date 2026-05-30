Swiss all-around aces Simon Ehammer and Annik Kälin take center stage at the meeting in Götzis. At the same time, three Swiss women will be heading towards the European Championships in the Diamond League in Rabat.

The all-around meeting in Vorarlberg's Mösle Stadium is regarded as the most important stage of the season for international decathletes and heptathletes. With Simon Ehammer and Annik Kälin, the two national record holders are leading a six-strong Swiss team.

On the hunt for records

Expectations are particularly high for Ehammer. The 26-year-old from Appenzell travels to Götzis as the indoor world record holder in the heptathlon. A year ago, the athlete from TV Teufen set a Swiss record at the same venue with 8575 points. The good weather forecasts give him the opportunity to improve on this mark again.

In the women's event, Swiss hopes are pinned above all on Annik Kälin. The Grisons native is competing in her first heptathlon in twelve months. Last year, she scored 6395 points in Götzis and thus confidently fulfilled the European Championships limit. After a long break from all-around competitions, the fourth-placed athlete at the Paris Olympics will be looking to get back into the rhythm of the competition over the course of two days and make an initial assessment on the way to the European Championships. The 6639 points from Paris are likely to remain the national record.

Women's power in Rabat

While the multi-discipline athletes will be competing for points and prestige in Götzis, Swiss athletics will also be represented in the Diamond League. The highest meeting series stops off in Rabat on Sunday. Audrey Werro, Ditaji Kambundji and Angelica Moser, three athletes who are among the medal hopes at the European Championships in Birmingham, will be at the start.

Special attention will be paid to Audrey Werro. The 22-year-old from Freiburg will be competing in Morocco's capital for the first time since her silver medal at the World Indoor Championships in Torun. There, the 800m specialist won her first medal at a major event for active athletes and confirmed her rise to the top of the international rankings.

Ditaji Kambundji, the world champion in the 100 m hurdles, has already gained competition experience in the first Diamond League races of the year and will travel to Rabat with a season's best time of 12.62 seconds. The form curve should continue to rise against top-class competition.

For Angelica Moser, on the other hand, Rabat marks the start of her international outdoor season. The European pole vault champion is embarking on a summer with great ambitions that will take her through several Diamond League stops to the title defense in Birmingham.