The European Athletics Championships will take place in Birmingham from August 10 to 16. Here, we’ll be reporting on the most important news surrounding this major event.

Ehammer Advances to the Final – Two Other Swiss Women Reach the 100-Meter Semifinals

Simon Ehammer has advanced to Tuesday night’s long jump final. The athlete from Appenzell jumped 8.10 m in the qualifying round. Despite highly variable wind conditions, Ehammer landed perfectly on the board on his first attempt. This spared him any anxiety, as he stepped out of bounds on his next two attempts.

In the Swiss athlete’s case, the main question was whether he had fully recovered from the hamstring strain he suffered a month ago. From the outside, it appears that he has. Ehammer didn’t hold back, took three runs, and showed no signs of being hampered. For the Italian Mattia Furlani, however, things don’t look good. The world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, who has struggled with injuries all season, withdrew from the qualifying round.

In the battle for the medals, however, Ehammer will need to pull off a remarkable feat. The defending champion, Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, is considered the favorite. A few other athletes have also achieved jumps of over 8.30 m.

Miryam Mazenauer, competing in the shot put, finished with a throw of 16.55 m—about one meter short of her personal best—and fell well short of qualifying for Monday evening’s top-12 final. A throw of 17.62 m would have been required. The 800-meter runners Ivan Pelizza (1:49.24) and Roman Wipfli (1:46.52) were eliminated in the heats.

Salomé Kora and Nathacha Kouni will compete in the 100-meter semifinals on Monday evening. Their times of 11.19 (wind speed 1.8 m/s) and 11.31 (no wind) were fast enough to qualify. The top 12 on the season’s best list—including Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey—will enter the competition as seeded runners starting in the semifinals.

Simon Ehammer delivered a strong first jump. KEYSTONE

European Athletics Championships on Monday

On the first day of the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, five events are on the schedule. And the odds are good that Switzerland will win its first medal. Dominic Lobalu won bronze in the 5,000-meter race at the 2024 European Championships in Rome. He is expected to finish on the podium again this year. The race begins at 8:40 p.m.

Simon Ehammer, another Swiss medal contender, will be in action on Monday. However, he will only compete in the qualifying round, which begins at 11:30 a.m.

Morning session on Monday, August 10 10:35 a.m.: Shot Put Qualifying Rounds A+B (Women)

10:40 a.m.: Hammer Throw Qualifying Round A (Men)

10:45 a.m.: 800-meter race, 1st round (men)

11:25 a.m.: 100-meter dash, first round (women)

11:30 a.m.: Long Jump Qualifying Rounds A+B (Men)

11:55 a.m.: 400-meter, 1st round (men)

12:20 p.m.: Hammer Throw Qualifying Round B (Men)

12:35 p.m.: 400-meter hurdles, first round (women)

12:40 p.m.: Shot Put Qualifying Rounds A+B (Men)