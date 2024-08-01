Curtain up for the 2024 Olympic Games: in our ticker, we will keep you up to date with the latest events and key decisions in Paris.
Pinnock displaces Ehammer in 4th place
Wayne Pinnock jumps to 8.36 meters. The Jamaican thus displaces Ehammer in 4th place.
-
Miltiadis Tentoglou with new best mark
The big favorite puts his stamp on the final. With a distance of 8.48 meters, he clearly takes the lead. Mattia Furlani is second with 8.34 meters, followed by Ehammer.
-
Ehammer makes his mark in the medal fight
What a set from Simon Ehammer on his second attempt. The man from Appenzell jumps 8.20 meters. The longest jump so far goes to the Italian Mattia Furlani with 8.34 meters.
-
Invalid attempt for Ehammer
Simon Ehammer has set himself the target of making it to this final. However, he had probably not planned on a failed attempt. Ehammer overshoots the red bar by 5.7 centimeters on take-off - invalid attempt.
-
Long jumper introduced - Ehammer jumps in fifth place
Simon Ehammer enters the Stade de France with a broad grin on his face. He is the fifth jumper to take part in the event.
-
The long jump final is coming up - medal for Ehammer?
Simon Ehammer starts the medal fight in the long jump at 20:15.
These are his competitors:
Mingkun Zhang (China), Carey McLeod (Jamaica), Mattia Furlani (Italy), Simon Batz (Germany), Arnovis Dalmero (Colombia), Jacob Fincham-Dukes (Great Britain), Filip Pravdica (Croatia), Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece), Radek Juska (Czech Republic), Wayne Pinnock (Jamaica), Jianan Wang (China)
