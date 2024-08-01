  1. Residential Customers
Olympic ticker Ehammer joins the medal fight after a false start

Luca Betschart

6.8.2024

Curtain up for the 2024 Olympic Games: in our ticker, we will keep you up to date with the latest events and key decisions in Paris.

6.8.2024

  • Pinnock displaces Ehammer in 4th place

    Wayne Pinnock jumps to 8.36 meters. The Jamaican thus displaces Ehammer in 4th place.

  • Miltiadis Tentoglou with new best mark

    The big favorite puts his stamp on the final. With a distance of 8.48 meters, he clearly takes the lead. Mattia Furlani is second with 8.34 meters, followed by Ehammer.

  • Ehammer makes his mark in the medal fight

    What a set from Simon Ehammer on his second attempt. The man from Appenzell jumps 8.20 meters. The longest jump so far goes to the Italian Mattia Furlani with 8.34 meters.

  • Invalid attempt for Ehammer

    Simon Ehammer has set himself the target of making it to this final. However, he had probably not planned on a failed attempt. Ehammer overshoots the red bar by 5.7 centimeters on take-off - invalid attempt.

  • Long jumper introduced - Ehammer jumps in fifth place

    Simon Ehammer enters the Stade de France with a broad grin on his face. He is the fifth jumper to take part in the event.

  • The long jump final is coming up - medal for Ehammer?

    Simon Ehammer starts the medal fight in the long jump at 20:15.

    These are his competitors:

    Mingkun Zhang (China), Carey McLeod (Jamaica), Mattia Furlani (Italy), Simon Batz (Germany), Arnovis Dalmero (Colombia), Jacob Fincham-Dukes (Great Britain), Filip Pravdica (Croatia), Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece), Radek Juska (Czech Republic), Wayne Pinnock (Jamaica), Jianan Wang (China)

    • Show more

