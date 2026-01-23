Simon Ehammer is a sure bet for a medal, whether in the heptathlon, the decathlon, or—as was the case at the European Championships in Birmingham—with a silver medal in the long jump. But looking ahead, he has a decision to make.

Simon Ehammer is beaming with his silver medal—as a long jumper. With an eye toward the 2028 Olympics, he must now decide whether to focus solely on the long jump or solely on the decathlon

“You have to be happy with a silver medal,” emphasized the Appenzell native, who is used to success. Given the circumstances leading up to it, it even had a sweet aftertaste. The 26-year-old had only returned to competition on Monday in the qualifying round after recovering from a thigh strain and a lengthy break from competition.

He had recovered from the injury just in time. “Qualifying was a relief. I knew I could now go all out,” he said. With a jump of 8.29 meters into a headwind, he posted an impressive distance, but the dominant Miltiadis Tentoglou (8.44 m) ultimately proved stronger.

Ehammer is an all-around athlete who competes in three disciplines at the world-class level. Until this spring, his signature event was the heptathlon, in which he holds the world record. Secondarily, he is a long jumper, and only thirdly a decathlete, because in his favorite discipline, weaknesses in some of the throwing events and in the 1,500-meter run hold him back.

That has changed since Götzis 2026. With his Swiss record of 8,778 points, he has reached a level at which he can win a medal at any major event, including the Olympic Games. The same is true, however, of his personal best of 8.51 m in the long jump. This situation makes the decision even more difficult. Since the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, it has been clear that he won’t have enough energy to compete in both disciplines at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Which sport will be an Olympic sport?

That’s why he mused to CH Media: “In which discipline will I be competing at the 2028 career highlight? I plan to make that decision this coming winter.” Although he is world-class in both disciplines, he has to make small compromises time and again. “If I were a pure long jumper, I would never train with such a wide range of exercises, and I’d also lose four to five kilograms of body weight. My training would also look different if I were a pure decathlete.”

It’s not winter yet. As a long jumper, Ehammer still has time to think things over for the rest of the season. After the European Championships, he’ll compete at home in Lausanne and Zurich, and—depending on his performance—he’ll also compete at the Diamond League Final in Brussels and, in September, at the inaugural Ultimate Championships in Budapest. By making an early decision regarding 2028, he wants to signal that there will be no compromises in his training and competition planning on the path to his ultimate goal of an Olympic gold medal, so that he can reach his full potential in Los Angeles.

Fourth place is nothing to sneeze at

Ditaji Kambundji, the second Swiss finalist on Tuesday evening in Birmingham, spoke to the SRF microphone after finishing in fourth place.

Her debut was marked by both uncertainty and glimmers of hope. The Bern native seized those glimmers of hope. Finishing in 4th place, just two hundredths of a second behind the bronze medalist, is painful because it was an extremely close race. Given her history, however, this performance is a success.

Although she was eventually able to get her hamstring issues under control, they ultimately cost her the crucial training sessions. She was almost able to make up for this with her “Kambundji” ability: when it counts, she delivers. “Hey, I’ve fought my way back to the top in Europe. Of course, I’m disappointed that it wasn’t quite enough. But the whole experience gives me confidence. I’ve learned a tremendous amount,” she summed up.

She knew that, given her limited preparation for the European Championships, she had made the most of the situation. As a world champion who had already won bronze and silver at the 2022 and 2024 European Championships, she was probably able to accept her fourth-place finish more easily than others.