Simon Ehammer experiences a World Championships of disappointment: 4th place in the long jump despite a world-class performance, plus a failed decathlon. The man from Appenzell answers our questions.

Simon Ehammer, did you fall into a negative spiral after 4th place in the long jump on Wednesday? You were unable to perform in the decathlon and failed in the high jump at the starting height.

I think negative spiral is the wrong word. I went into the decathlon motivated. It's true: After the long jump (7.97 m - editor's note), I was angry. But after three events I was only 76 points behind the Swiss record. I was confident that I could put myself in a good position again in the high jump.

And why didn't it work out?

I felt like a drop when I jumped in, I felt a certain insecurity.

From the outside, it looked as if you had thrown the competition away. Your coach Karl Wyler even asked you a question of confidence. He had no access to you.

I didn't have access to myself in the high jump either (smiles). No, it's not because of Karl. We've known each other for so long and have celebrated so many successes. I can only think of very few moments where we made mistakes in coaching.

The double start in the long jump and decathlon was seen as an opportunity beforehand. Two trump cards should also bring a certain looseness. Did you ever consider that a disappointment in the long jump could put a mental strain on you for the decathlon?

Yes, we did. There were two options for me: Either I get a medal in the long jump and then take off in the decathlon, or I can take the anger about the missed medal with me as an additional incentive.

But that didn't work.

A lot of individual parts come together: The missed medal, the stumble in the 100 m race, the missing 8 m in the long jump. The worm was in it. In Götzis at the Swiss record there was more composure, a looseness. Maybe I became too top-heavy because the 100 m and the long jump are very important disciplines for me. I improved in the disciplines on the second day.

You have already had to accept several disappointments. How do you deal with them?

I had a great season with medals in the hall, a Swiss record and victory at the Diamond League final. But 4th places hurt for longer. But they also spur you on. One day it will turn out well.

