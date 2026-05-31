Simon Ehammer sets a top-class Swiss record in the decathlon in Götzis. The man from Appenzell achieved 8778 points and improved on his previous score by 203 points.

In the overall standings, Ehammer finished ahead of world champion and Olympic silver medallist Leo Neugebauer. Never before has there been a Swiss victory at the all-around Mecca in Götzis. Now, at the 51st edition, Ehammer and Annik Kälin will be doing double duty.

At the age of 26, Ehammer now finally has an international medal in the decathlon - just like the world record in the heptathlon (6670) and the 8.51 m in the long jump.

The exploit in the long jump on Saturday formed the basis for Ehammer's decathlon record in Vorarlberg. He also delivered very good results in his other strong disciplines: In the hurdles sprint (13.48), for example, he also surpassed the 1000-point mark, while in the 100 m run (10.41) he was just a little short of it. And in the weaker technical events such as the shot put (15.15 m), discus (41.09 m) and javelin (54.38 m), he did not suffer any damage.

The starting position before the final 1500 m race was exciting: Ehammer had a lead of the equivalent of 11 seconds, while Neugebauer was 11 seconds ahead in the comparison of personal bests. But Ehammer left nothing to chance in 4:43.22 minutes and finished just four seconds behind the German.