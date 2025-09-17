Simon Ehammer can't be happy about 4th place. Picture: Keystone

Simon Ehammer is three centimeters short of a world championship medal in the long jump. The disappointment of 4th place is huge.

As at the 2024 Olympic Games, Ehammer finishes fourth.

Ehammer is bitterly disappointed. Show more

Ehammer flies 8.30 m in his 3rd attempt and is in bronze at this point. But then the Italian, Mattia Furlani, takes gold in his 5th attempt. With 8.39 m, he took the lead and was no longer displaced. Behind him are the Jamaican Tajay Gayle (8.34) and the Chinese Yuhao Shi (8.33).

In the interview on SRF, Ehammer's disappointment is written all over his face. It was only the rank that annoyed him, because he had done a "cool competition". "Yes, it just hurts. Fourth at the Olympics, now fourth. At least the gap at the Olympics was 14, 15 centimeters. Now it's three centimeters to third, four centimeters to second. It sucks, it just sucks."

Three centimeters can be found everywhere, Ehammer clarifies and says: "I would probably swap the Zurich title for a world championship medal, I'll be honest about that. Even though it's wonderful to win at home. Coming 4th again at international level, that really hurts, it's a real fist in the throat."

Now he has to make sure that he gets rid of the negative emotions as quickly as possible, as he will be competing in the decathlon again in two days' time. He hopes that he will do better there: "The desire for a medal is there."

