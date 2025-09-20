The World Championships in Athletics will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Switzerland has a few medal hopes at the start. Here we keep you up to date with the most important decisions.
The most important decisions of the day
- Women's shot put, 12:54
- Women's javelin throw, 14:05
- Women's heptathlon: 800 m, 14:11
- 5000 m women, 14:29
- 800 m men, 15:22
- Men's decathlon, high jump, 12:05 (Ehammer)
- 4x400 m relay women preliminaries, 13:00 (Switzerland is taking part)
- 4x100 m women's relay preliminaries, 13:45 (Switzerland is present)
- Men's decathlon: 400 m, 14:55 (Ehammer)
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
Ehammer's decathlon start does not go as planned
Simon Ehammer's start to the World Championships decathlon in Tokyo did not go according to plan. He failed to break the 8-meter mark in the long jump.
With the two valid flights, which were each measured at 7.97 m, the Appenzeller was the best long jumper as befits his status, but he was not able to create a points cushion as desired. Norway's Sander Skotheim, for example, jumped the same distance and Kyle Garland from the USA, who is leading the intermediate ranking, lost practically nothing with 7.92m. Last May in Götzis, Skotheim (8909) and Garland (8626) had relegated Ehammer to third place with his Swiss record (8575). Olympic silver medallist Leo Neugebauer from Germany also got off to a good start.
Ehammer's 10.66 seconds in the 100 m race and 14.28 m in the shot put were solid, but nothing more. Compared to Götzis 2025, where Ehammer improved the Swiss record, he is around 80 points behind. However, a lot can still happen in the remaining seven disciplines.
Former champion Damian Warner from Canada did not compete. The Olympic champion from Tokyo 2021 had to cancel his final training session due to Achilles tendon problems. In the absence of the injured Olympic champion Markus Rooth, his Norwegian compatriot Skotheim is considered the gold favorite. In order to flirt with the medal places, Ehammer will have to improve the Swiss record by at least 100 points to the 8700 mark.
The Swiss at the World Championships
Swiss Athletics has called up 22 female athletes and 9 male athletes for the World Championships in Athletics.
The Swiss World Championship squad
- Men: Timothé Mumenthaler (200 m) William Reais (200 m), Lionel Spitz (400 m), Ivan Pelizza (800 m), Dominic Lobalu (5000 m and 10,000 m), Jason Joseph (110 m hurdles) Julien Bonvin (400 m). Simon Ehammer (long jump, decathlon). Simon Wieland (javelin).
- Women: Géraldine Frey (100 m, 4x100 m), Salomé Kora (100 m, 4x100 m), Léonie Pointet (200 m, 4x100 m), Lore Hoffmann (800 m), Veronica Vancardo (800 m, 4x400 m), Audrey Werro (800 m, 4x400 m), Lilly Nägeli (1500 m), Joceline Wind (1500 m), Ditaji Kambundji (100 m hurdles), Lea Bachmann (pole vault), Angelica Moser (pole vault), Pascale Stöcklin (pole vault), Annik Kälin (long jump, heptathlon), Miryam Mazenauer (shot put), Céline Bürgi (4x100 m), Ajla Del Ponte (4x100 m), Emma van Camp (4x100 m), Iris Caligiuri (4x400 m), Annina Fahr (4x400 m), Catia Gubelmann (4x400 m), Julia Niederberger (4x400 m), Lena Wernli (4x400 m).
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
The World Championships in Athletics start on Saturday, September 13 and run until Sunday, September 21. The competitions will take place in Tokyo.