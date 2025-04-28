Zurich's masterful duo of Denis Malgin (left) and Sven Andrighetto are also in the provisional Swiss World Championship squad. Keystone

Eight players from the play-off finalists join the national team for the final week of preparation for the Ice Hockey World Championship.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Swiss champion ZSC Lions national team coach Patrick Fischer has called up defenders Dean Kukan and Christian Marti as well as forwards Sven Andrighetto, Nicolas Baechler and Denis Malgin. From playoff finalist Lausanne, defenseman Andrea Glauser and forwards Ken Jäger and Damien Riat are new members of the provisional squad for the World Championship from May 9 to 25 in Herning and Stockholm. Théo Rochette was also nominated, but had to withdraw due to injury.

For one sextet, the dream of taking part in the World Cup has already been shattered. Defenseman Rodwin Dionicio (Biel) and forwards Thierry Bader, Marco Lehmann, Marc Marchon (all Bern), Luca Fazzini (Lugano) and Mischa Ramel (Kloten) were not called up for the remainder of the World Championship preparations. One NHL player is still missing from the Swiss line-up.

After the two test games in Latvia, Switzerland will play the last tournament of the Euro Hockey Tour this week before the start of the World Championship on May 9 against world champions Czech Republic. After the opening game against Sweden in Kloten on Thursday, the Swiss will play Finland and the Czech Republic in Brno at the weekend.