Despite two defeats, Domenic Schneider from Thurgau was no match for the man from Basel. Picture: Keystone

Domenic Schneider from Thurgau celebrates his eighth victory at a wreath festival in the Basel Sandgrube. The soon-to-be 31-year-old 145 kg male from Friltschen keeps the youngsters at bay.

Keystone-SDA SDA

But Domenic Schneider was also lucky. With two draws - first against Nick Alpiger in the first round, then with Sinisha Lüscher in the fourth round - he is usually out of the running for the final round. Schneider, however, received a score of 9.00 for both of the two rounds. Despite the two draws, Schneider actually led the rankings after five rounds because no wrestler was able to string together victory after victory at this Basel-Stadt event.

In the final round, Schneider defeated 20-year-old Tim Roth in just under three minutes.

The top favorite in Basel, five-time winner Nick Alpiger, dropped out of the decision early with two defeats in the first four rounds.

Among the "bad guys", Benjamin Gapany from western Switzerland injured his left leg in the morning during the first swing. How long Gapany will have to take a break will be determined in the next few days.

Videos from the department