Angelo Peña defends his title in Bern. KEYSTONE

Angelo Peña celebrates his eleventh victory in his eleventh fight at the traditional St. Stephen's Day meeting in Bern's Kursaal. The Swiss fighter with Dominican roots remains unbeaten.

Von Peter Staub

The 30-year-old Bernese also remains Intercontinental Super Featherweight Champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), one of the more important world associations. Peña secured this title at the end of September in his tenth professional fight.

At the "Boxing Day Meeting", Angelo Peña clearly defeated South Korean Kisu Lee on points after ten rounds (98:92, 97:93, 100:90). With this victory, Peña will continue to rise in the WBO world rankings - and get closer to his big goal of fighting for the world championship. Peña was ranked 51st in the last ranking.

Victories for Meier and Timar

Félix Meier steps into the ring against the Venezuelan Simon Gonzalez. The 20-year-old from Lausanne is contesting his second professional fight - and immediately wins by knockout.

Gabriela Timar fights Yoselin Fernandez (Venezuela) for the "WBO International Mini-Flyweight" title. She also leaves the ring as the winner.

