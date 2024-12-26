  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Boxing Day in Bern Eleventh win in eleventh match - Peña defends his title

René Weder

26.12.2024

Angelo Peña defends his title in Bern.
Angelo Peña defends his title in Bern.
KEYSTONE

Angelo Peña celebrates his eleventh victory in his eleventh fight at the traditional St. Stephen's Day meeting in Bern's Kursaal. The Swiss fighter with Dominican roots remains unbeaten.

26.12.2024, 19:52

26.12.2024, 20:21

The 30-year-old Bernese also remains Intercontinental Super Featherweight Champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), one of the more important world associations. Peña secured this title at the end of September in his tenth professional fight.

At the "Boxing Day Meeting", Angelo Peña clearly defeated South Korean Kisu Lee on points after ten rounds (98:92, 97:93, 100:90). With this victory, Peña will continue to rise in the WBO world rankings - and get closer to his big goal of fighting for the world championship. Peña was ranked 51st in the last ranking.

Victories for Meier and Timar

Félix Meier steps into the ring against the Venezuelan Simon Gonzalez. The 20-year-old from Lausanne is contesting his second professional fight - and immediately wins by knockout.

Gabriela Timar fights Yoselin Fernandez (Venezuela) for the "WBO International Mini-Flyweight" title. She also leaves the ring as the winner.

TV documentary with Angelo Peña

More sport

NHL. Detroit changes coach over Christmas

NHLDetroit changes coach over Christmas

Spengler Cup. Fribourg beaten in penalty shootout despite comeback

Spengler CupFribourg beaten in penalty shootout despite comeback

Ice hockey.

Ice hockey"It's about making Gottéron better known internationally again"

Plenty of potential in the squad. What is the U20 team capable of at the Ice Hockey World Championship?

Plenty of potential in the squadWhat is the U20 team capable of at the Ice Hockey World Championship?

Stage win at Tour de Suisse 2000. Former professional cyclist Pascal Hervé dies at the age of 60

Stage win at Tour de Suisse 2000Former professional cyclist Pascal Hervé dies at the age of 60