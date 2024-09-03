  1. Residential Customers
US Open Emma Navarro gives US fans hope

SDA

3.9.2024 - 21:07

Emma Navarro goes all out with her forehand
Emma Navarro goes all out with her forehand
Keystone

Emma Navarro is the first player to reach the semi-finals at the US Open and fires up the hopes of American fans for a surprising home win.

03.09.2024, 21:07

The 23-year-old beat Spain's Paula Badosa 6:2, 7:5 to reach the top four at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career. Badosa experienced a complete collapse in her game in the second set. The 26-year-old was already 5:1 ahead, but then nothing went right for her. Navarro took the last six games of the match in a row. The American had already surprisingly defeated the defending champion Coco Gauff.

SDA

