New tennis dream couple? Emma Raducanu talks about love rumors around Carlos Alcaraz

30.6.2025 - 10:00

Emma Raducanu watches Carlos Alcaraz during his semi-finals at the Queen's Club Championships.
IMAGO/Shutterstock

Emma Raducanu has been the focus of British public attention ever since her US Open triumph in 2021. Before Wimbledon, there was speculation about her relationship with another tennis star. Now she's speaking out.

DPA

30.06.2025, 10:14

A week ago, Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz dropped the bombshell: The two want to take part in the mixed doubles together at the US Open in August. As soon as the news was posted, the rumor mill exploded.

"Bombastic partnership", headlines the Mirror, which - like the majority of the British media - sees the sporting side of things as a minor matter. Tennis has been waiting too long for the love successor to Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi for this announcement to simply stand on its own.

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz? A dream couple of superlatives. They write of "English glamor and Spanish charm". She likes his smile - he is quoted as saying that he has been looking for the love of his life for a long time. A wonderful love story.

And then, last week, Raducanu turns up at one of Alcaraz's matches at the Queen's Club Championships in London.

The internet was delighted.

Shortly afterwards, the two were spotted together at Wimbledon ...

... and at a shoot for their joint sponsor Evian.

But of course there are also possible construction sites. The Daily Mail announces bluntly: "Her grandmother says he's not good enough for her". The Mirror digs up an old interview in which it says that Raducanu's parents once banned her from having sex when she was still a junior and asks whether this is still the case.

Speculation follows speculation - and then, finally. The first statement.

Emma Raducanu has to laugh when asked about her love for Alcaraz

At a media conference on Saturday, the 22-year-old was asked about her relationship status with the Spaniard of the same age. "We're just good friends," says the Brit, laughing out loud. When it immediately becomes clear that this was the last question of the media round, she laughs heartily again: "What a finish," she smiles and leaves the room.

True love, a clever marketing coup or just hot air? One thing is clear: the speculation on the internet continues even after Raducanu's statement.

