A damaged wrist forces Nick Kyrgios to retire from the ATP 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. Afterwards, the Australian can't hold back his emotions. His future is more open than ever.

Nick Kyrgios suffered the next setback in his attempt to regain a foothold on the tennis stage. After dropping out of his comeback at the Australian Open without winning a set, he had to throw in the towel in the first round of the Masters tournament in Indian Wells. The 29-year-old held his own against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp for a set before pain in his right wrist forced him to retire at 6:7 (7:9), 0:3.

The Australian "bad boy", who has only played one match on the ATP Tour in the past two years due to major problems with his wrist, left the stadium with tears in his eyes. "I wasn't confident before I stepped onto the court because I had to stop training two days ago because my wrist was hurting," the 2022 Wimbledon finalist revealed at the press conference.

"That's no fun"

The former world number 13 seemed at a loss. "I'm still here. But if I'm not able to finish the matches, what's the point? I don't know." This whole process is one of the biggest challenges of his career, he said. "The amount of work I put on myself when I'm at home, off the court, it's not fun. But I still show things. There are flashes of good tennis."

Kyrgios has now been waiting for a win since October 2022. He has no problem losing matches, the Australian assured in Indian Wells. "But feeling that pain in my wrist, despite all the work I do, that's what makes me a little emotional."

