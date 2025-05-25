Emotional tribute for Rafael Nadal - Gallery Rafael Nadal's last big appearance at the Stade Roland-Garros Image: Keystone Roger Federer also traveled to Paris for Nadal's ceremony Image: Keystone Federer hugged Nadal, who beat him so often in this stadium Image: Keystone Rafael Nadal (as always) very emotional Image: Keystone The fans made Rafa Nadal's departure difficult Image: Keystone Emotional tribute for Rafael Nadal - Gallery Rafael Nadal's last big appearance at the Stade Roland-Garros Image: Keystone Roger Federer also traveled to Paris for Nadal's ceremony Image: Keystone Federer hugged Nadal, who beat him so often in this stadium Image: Keystone Rafael Nadal (as always) very emotional Image: Keystone The fans made Rafa Nadal's departure difficult Image: Keystone

No one has ever left his mark on a tournament quite like Rafael Nadal at the French Open. The Spaniard won the title at Roland Garros 14 times. Nadal was once again honored for this on Sunday. Tears flowed.

One year after his last appearance, Rafael Nadal was honored at the Stade Roland-Garros for his unforgettable achievements on the Parisian clay. The 38-year-old former professional was once again celebrated frenetically by the fans with ovations lasting several minutes. Almost all of the spectators wore brown T-shirts, with some forming two hearts and the word "Rafa" in white T-shirts.

Nowhere did the Spaniard play better tennis than on Court Philippe-Chatrier. His footprint was unveiled there in his honor and will remain forever on Centre Court at the French Open.

Nadal emotional

"It's not easy now," Nadal began his speech, "I don't even know where to start. This is without doubt the most important tennis court of my entire career. Roland-Garros is unique." Nadal shed more than one tear as the 15,000 spectators celebrated him for several minutes. As the highlight of the ceremony, Nadal's long-time rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray came onto the court and embraced Nadal.

The Big 4 reunited. Keystone

Nadal played his last match at Roland Garros last year against Alexander Zverev. In the first round duel, Nadal, who had suffered many injuries, had no chance. The Majorcan returned to the Stade Roland-Garros in the summer for the Olympic Games, but was defeated in the second round by eventual Olympic champion Novak Djokovic. He carried the Olympic flame for a while at the opening ceremony of the Summer Games in Paris.

In November, Nadal ended his impressive career at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga. Nadal won a total of 22 Grand Slam titles. The last one three years ago in the same place where he won his first one 20 years ago - in Paris. This year, the organizers are also honoring Nadal with an exhibition. "Thank you France. Thank you Paris," said Nadal.

Sinner praises Nadal

Quite a few current stars watched the ceremony in the stands, including Nadal's compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, who is the title holder in Paris this year. "Rafa is a role model for us all," said world number one Jannik Sinner. "He deserves a very special honor. But not just because he was a very special player, but for the way he conducted himself on the court and as a person."