Four years ago, Simona Waltert was delighted to beat Danielle Collins (USA) in Lausanne - Waltert has not beaten a top 50 player since this week Keystone

The 25-year-old Swiss Simona Waltert is eliminated from the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid in the 2nd round after two wins in qualifying and a victory in the main draw. Waltert was defeated by Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia 2:6, 5:7.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Although Waltert led by a break in both sets, she still lost to the 2017 French Open winner after 98 minutes. Simona Waltert beat two top 50 players four years ago. Since then, however, she has lost all eleven duels against opponents in the top 50 of the world rankings.