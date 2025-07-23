  1. Residential Customers
"It hurts my heart" End of season and shoulder operation for Fabio Hiltbrunner

SDA

Fabio Hiltbrunner can no longer compete this year.
Picture: Keystone

Fabio Hiltbrunner can no longer compete this season. The soon-to-be 20-year-old from Emmental has to have a shoulder operation.

Keystone-SDA

23.07.2025, 14:10

23.07.2025, 14:21

The shoulder problems have been bothering Hiltbrunner for several months, as he writes on his Instagram account. He has tried everything to get fit for the Swiss National Championships in Mollis GL at the end of August, but all his efforts and treatments have not had the desired effect.

Hiltbrunner made headlines last September when he won the anniversary festival of the Swiss Wrestling Federation in Appenzell together with Fabian Staudenmann. Among others, the trained farmer defeated wrestling king Joel Wicki and Werner Schlegel.

