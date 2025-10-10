  1. Residential Customers
Injury misfortune again End of season for Swiss tennis hopeful Leandro Riedi

SDA

10.10.2025 - 16:29

Leandro Riedi has to sit out again due to injury.
KEYSTONE

Leandro Riedi's bad luck with injuries won't let him go: Swiss tennis pro Leandro Riedi has to end his season after another operation, this time on his groin.

Keystone-SDA

10.10.2025, 16:29

10.10.2025, 16:59

Once again, Leandro Riedi has to post a picture from hospital on social media. "Broken? Sometimes. At the end? Never," the 23-year-old from Zurich writes in response to a picture showing him in a hospital bed. This is his third operation in thirteen months.

At the US Open, Riedi, the 2020 French Open finalist in the juniors, reached the round of 16 as a qualifier and was on the verge of finally establishing himself as one of the world's top players. He is now likely to pay a high price for his efforts. He was already well on his way last year before having to undergo knee surgery in September. The next setback followed in January.

"Third operation in 13 months. It hurts more than I can describe, physically and mentally," writes Riedi under his Instagram post, but is fighting back. "Australia 2026, that's the goal. That's the fight."

